Dress as your favorite character
Today is the first Friday of the month. To celebrate, downtown businesses across Kokomo will hold themed events. This month, the celebrations will be centered around cosplay. Participants for tonight’s festivities include Chapter 2 Books, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and the Art Association Gallery. Attendees are encouraged to show up dressed as their favorite anime, literary, movie or TV character. The celebrations are scheduled to run from 5:30-9 p.m. For a full list of this month’s participants, visit thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-downtown/.
Diner and a show
Black Box Benefit Productions, the fundraising branch of Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children, will perform a dinner theater show tonight and tomorrow. The group will perform “Always a Bridesmaid” at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. Doors to the venue will open at 6 p.m. and a dinner of country-style chicken with gravy and mashed potatoes will be served at 6:30. Individual tickets cost $30 per person, or a table of 10 for $250. Tickets can be purchased at https://kcctc.booktix.com/.
A sweet treat
The 20th annual Chocolate Celebration is today. During the free event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will be able to trade tickets for chocolate treats. Three tickets cost $10 and be purchased at the event. All proceeds from the event will go to Samaritan Caregivers, a local nonprofit that benefits senior citizens in Howard County. Primarily, the organization helps seniors travel around Howard County, has volunteers send letters to older citizens, delivers free groceries and helps families navigate the Medicare system. The fundraiser will be at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. There will be 37 vendors at the event, a chocolate contest and a cooking competition. For a full list of vendors, visit samaritancaregivers.org/events/chocolate+celebration/2.
Tea time
Sweet Peas Play Cafe, located at 1825 S. Plate St., will host a tea party with characters from “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday. During the event, the venue will offer hot tea service, serve macarons and other sweets, show an interactive play and give paintable ceramic tea pots to every table. The tea party will starts at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last two hours. A table for two will cost $50 and a table for four will cost $75. Visit www.sweetpeaskokomo.com/schedule to purchase tickets.
Farmers Market starts this week
The Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market is returning Saturday. Vendors will sell fresh produce and crafts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the market. If you’re interested, the event will be at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. Blues group Bel and The Bad Wolves will also provide live music during the event.
Live music this week
The Coterie
Cincinnati-based grunge band Lung will play at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., on Saturday. Indie singer Paige Beller will also play with the band Saturday. There will be a $5 cover charge for the show, which starts at 9 p.m. Doors to the venue will open at 8, though. Food and drinks will be available during the show.
Kokomo Alehouse
Mudhound Revival will play at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., tonight. The band will play slide guitar Mississippi blues and classic rock from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover fee, and the Alehouse will sell food and drinks during the event.
