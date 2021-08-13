“God got me across the county,” Donita Walters said as she sat inside her classroom at Northwestern Middle School earlier this week.
It’s been a little more than two weeks since Walters dipped her bike tires into the Pacific Ocean, the completion of a cross-country bike trip more than five years in the making.
“I’m still processing,” she said. “There’s a lot to process.”
Walters had tried this trip one other time, in 2016. Two days before departing, she was struck by a driver while on her last bike ride.
The driver was going about 60 mph. Walters spent several months rehabbing a number of injuries, including a broken neck and shattered pelvis.
A teacher and swim coach at Kokomo High School at the time, Walters retired. There were no guarantees about her recovery.
With the help of her husband, Bill, family, Bennetts Switch Community Church and her physicians, Walters embarked on her toughest journey — the road to recovery.
“God and I had a conversation lying in a hospital bed,” Walters said. “I was in a pretty deep valley. I was going dig myself out of there.”
Walters set a goal for herself: dance with her son at his wedding later that year.
She’d achieve her goal.
A year after the accident, she biked the Nickel Plate Trail.
Walters set another goal, a 75-mile ride, four years to the date of being struck on Davis Road. Current and former athletes joined Walters on the ride.
“At that moment, I was like okay,” she recalled.
Another chance, another snag
The “brain wheels” started to turn following the fourth-anniversary ride.
Walters headed west with Kristy Massey, and they biked the Rocky Mountains together.
The two high school friends had reconnected on Facebook and planned to bike together across the country in 2016.
The ride in the Rockies convinced Walters to give the cross-country trip another shot.
“She is so determined,” Massey said. “She is an overcomer. She doesn’t let things hold her down.”
Massey planned the 2016 trip and also planned this summer’s trip.
The trip was solidified when Walters received the Lilly Endowment Inc. Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program of 2021. She was one of about 100 to receive the grant, which allows teachers to do things they could not without funding.
“This wouldn’t have happened without Lilly Endowment teacher foundation,” Walters said.
The trip also served as a fundraiser for the Fuller Center, an organization that builds homes for those in need.
This spring, Walters hit up Jocelynn Samuel, a recent college graduate from her church, with a simple question: “What are you doing this summer?”
Samuel was like any recent college graduate, in search of a job and money.
Walters had a job that paid — accompany her and Massey on their trip.
“I was awestruck at the time,” Samuel said. “A dream of mine is to travel. I love to travel.”
Samuel was tasked with driving the truck and camper behinds the cyclists, cruising at about 10 mph.
Walters left Northwestern, where she teaches and coaches the swimming teams, a week before the end of the school year.
But the trip soon became just Walters and Samuel. Massey had to drop out following the death of her mother.
Samuel said she took the trip as an opportunity to deepen her faith.
Her main job, not including driving, was making sure Walters hydrated regularly, applied sunscreen and ate when needed.
“It was a challenge, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Samuel said. “I had so much fun.”
The two spent the rest of the summer together, looking out for one another, taking turns being the adult.
“Jocelynn was the one God had for the job,” Walters said.
The college grad and Walters bonded over the trip. They have their own inside jokes and memories.
“I feel like I gained a mother on this trip,” Samuel said.
‘People are good’
The unofficial last day of the trip ended in San Francisco Bay. However, that’s not the ocean. Walters wanted to end at the ocean, to truly make it a cross-country trip.
After a few days of rest and the arrival of her husband and her mom, Donna, Walters hopped on her bike and headed to the Pacific.
In a thick fog on a sandy beach, she completed her trip.
The last mile of the ride, a man followed Walters, having spotted her website, www.wanderingproject.com, on the truck.
“I just had to meet you,” the man said to Walters. “I’ve been following you for a mile.”
Walters believes it was her guardian angel.
The interaction was just one of numerous faith-restoring experiences Walters had with people during her trip.
“People are good,” she said. “I didn’t meet a bad person. People were amazing.”
Except maybe for that one driver who flipped her off, but that doesn’t count as actually meeting them. And the next car slowed down and apologized to Walters.
People prayed for and with Walters and Samuel.
“I saw people loving and caring,” Samuel said. “It was so neat to see that we weren’t alone.”
The Northwestern swim coach was traversing a particularly steep route in Colorado on a narrow road. People kept trying to pass her, but she did not have enough room to pull over.
Walters was close to calling it quits for the day when she came across two police officers. One of them gave her an escort over the next stretch of her route to the top of the mountain. Walters said the squad car prevented people from trying to pass.
When Walters got back to her camper that night, she read a letter her daughter had written her — a letter to be read when Walters had one of those going-through-hell type of days.
“That was the only day I cried,” she said.
Walters was determined to try and ride another steep climb in Utah. The route was grueling and draining, but she found the strength to complete it when she passed some painted rocks on the side of the road. The rocks had encouraging messages on them like, “Bike on.”
Walters would later find out a mother and daughter had placed them there.
“It’s mind blowing how many things happened that were beyond me,” she said. “There were days where I was without words. It’s bigger than me.”
No such thing as ‘can’t’
Walters bikes to and from school every day.
After recounting her summer, she changed into her cycling clothes, donning a fluorescent green vest and helmet faded by a summer sun.
“Every day, she gets back on the bike,” Massey said. “That’s where she finds her sanity.”
A rubber duck sits on the front of her specialty-designed bike, a reminder of her other passion and her swim kids.
The duckie wears a helmet, too. A stuffed sloth sits on the back.
The bike has the latest technology and syncs with her phone. A sensor lets Walters know when cars are approaching from the back.
The same tires that got her across the country will get her home Wednesday afternoon.
Sticky notes follow Walters everywhere. It’s how she remembers things, as short-term memory loss is one of the symptoms of the accident.
Walters was approved for Social Security disability following her accident. She is considered fully disabled.
No one would have blamed her if she hung up her bike and helmet after the accident.
But that isn’t who Walters is.
“I chose to live a full life,” she said. “I feel like I still have something to give back.”
She will need a hip replacement, eventually. Walters hopes being active will put off some of the impacts of the accident until her later years.
It’s part of why she chose to bike again.
“Can’t” is another reason.
The contraction of “cannot” is a swear world in Walters’ vocabulary.
“I don’t have a death wish,” she said. “I have life goals.”
