RUSSIAVILLE — “My mom’s friends, and they told their friends.”
This was Brayden Auth’s answer when asked how he managed to bring in 7,000 cans of food for the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual Canned Food Drive.
Auth, a fifth grader at Western Intermediate, is a perennial powerhouse when it comes to the can drive. As a third grader, he brought in 3,000. Auth beat his own record with 5,000 cans last year, only to one-up himself again this year.
Western Intermediate students brought in more than 10,000 cans for this year’s food drive.
“I think this is by far (the largest),” said Melissa Burkhalter, teacher and student council sponsor.
The student council at Western Intermediate led the food drive efforts. Classes competed against each other to collect the most cans.
Auth is someone you want in your class if you’re gunning for the pizza-and-movie party that goes to the class that brings in the most cans.
His class easily won the party, though three other top-performing classes will get popcorn and movie parties.
“You make it a contest and tell them they’ll win something, they’ll get on board,” said teacher and student council sponsor Allison Turner.
It’s not all about winning, though. Students also recognize the importance of helping others.
“I wanted to bring in cans to help people,” said third grader Ayla Sutton. “I didn’t care if we won. I just wanted to help people.”
“I just wanted to support the school,” added third grader Jack Hyman. “If I’m on student council, I think I should bring cans.”
Fifth grader Abigail DeMarco said she goes shopping with her mom when the food drive rolls around each year.
Student council sponsors said students helped each other unload and count cans, leading up to the final day of the food drive, which was Friday.
Cans were collected Monday morning by the Rescue Mission.
Northwestern and other school corporations also participated in the can drive. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the school that collected the most cans this year.
The Rescue Mission did not return a request for comment.
Auth sets a goal for himself each year.
“When he said 7,000, I about fell over,” said his mom, Bethany Auth. “You don’t realize how many that is until you go to the store.”
There were plenty of trips to stores in Kokomo, Noblesville, Westfield and Lafayette.
She remembers when her son came home in second grade and said, “We have to bring a lot of cans to help the less fortunate.”
That was the first year of the can drive at Western. He brought in more than 1,000 cans.
So, how many friends does his mom have?
Plenty, but a good cause certainly helps.
Bethany said family and friends are always eager to support the causes her son is passionate about. Her friends from Georgia, his dad’s friends from Texas, people from Western and even other schools have contributed.
“All of our family and friends have gotten behind him,” Bethany said.
She said her son would rather see others do better. It’s genuine, as his teachers see the same thing.
Burkhalter said Auth is a humble kid — so much so that he wanted to make sure other students were featured when the Kokomo Tribune wanted to profile his food drive efforts.
“He’s so kind,” she said. “He’s a kind kid. He always wants to help others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.