Growing up with Evel Knievel on television and the Daytona 500 when it was on the beach, Dave White got into cars at a young age. He still remembers his half sister’s friend pulling into the driveway with a 1949 chopped Ford — it was like James Dean had just pulled up to the house.
Every kid was into cars at the time, White said, especially in Kokomo where the automobile industry was booming.
“If you grew up in Kokomo and you’re not a car guy, something’s wrong with you,” White said.
He remembers telling his mom he would own a Corvette and a Harley Davidson by the time he was 21. He bought his first Corvette by the time he was 19, but had to sell it after getting drafted.
About three months after graduating from high school, he began working at Chrysler. Finally making a bit of money, he was able to start buying the cars he had once dreamed of owning.
When he was younger, White explained, it was fairly common for high school graduates to work at Chrysler, Delco Electronics or Haynes International if they weren’t moving away for college or drafted into the military.
“There were times when I really loved what I did,” he said.
In total, White said, he worked at Chrysler for 28 ½ years. During his last two years with the company, he worked in material control, running parts to different areas in the factory and making sure assembly lines were well stocked. At another point in his career, he also worked on laser wielding at the factory.
He retired from the factory in 2014.
It took him a while to get rolling, but White remembered a point in time where he would buy multiple cars a year.
“If I saw something I liked, I bought it and sold one of the old ones,” White said.
At the time, he added, car dealerships would give factory workers better deals on cars.
He had to take a step back when his children were born, though.
Now that his children are grown up and out of the house, he’s able to spend more time with the hobby. He organized the Haynes Apperson Festival’s car show last year and has already begun setting up the 2023 festival’s car show.
In late October, White also began organizing car events with a new business, Kokomo Caffeine & Octane.
Despite his lifelong affinity for cars, White explained he isn’t a particularly great mechanic: he’s just an enthusiast.
“I know just enough to get myself in trouble,” he said.
Chris Henry is another Kokomo native who got into cars at a young age.
Although his father worked at the factory, he never did. Instead of producing car parts, he repairs automobiles.
Henry explained he’s the shop foreman at Hughes Truck Repair. After putting in roughly 10 hours each workday to fix semitrucks, he usually winds down in his own shop, My Buddies Garage.
In his own shop, Henry primarily focuses on fixing up older cars. He works on modern cars, too, but prefers the classics. Some of his favorite past projects have included a 1923 Ford, a 1965 Dragster and a 1972 Corvette.
A lot of former Chrysler employees like to bring their hot rods to the shop, Henry added.
He began fixing cars around 8 years old, helping his father replace a camshaft on a 1969 Plymouth GTX. Although he hated it at first — preferring to play with friends instead of working on cars — Henry came to appreciate the process of transforming cars.
“Before I even got a license, I wanted a cool car,” Henry said.
He started with a 1978 Chevette that had a 2000-watt stereo “that could shake a quarter off the roof.”
Henry explained he always looks forward to the end result when he’s working on a car. If it’s his own car, he looks forward to entering it in competitions. If he’s fixing a customer’s car, he's usually excited to their face when they pick it up.
He remembered fixing a 1971 Corvette that had belonged to the customer's father. It likely hadn't hit the road for years, Henry said. The car was fixed and treated to a new coat of paint by Amy Newsone, who also works at the shop.
"I think he drove a whole tank of gas in one night," Henry said.
“Just seeing (the customers') smiles when their cars are pretty and fixed up, that’s the reward,” Henry said. “You start with a basic car and when you’re finished, it’s transformed.
