As Howard County resident Amber Benge and her two daughters Liberty, 8, and Ensley, 6, approached Kohl’s on Saturday morning, the trio quickly noticed the line of police cars lined up outside one of the entrances in anticipation of the day’s “Cops 4 Kidz” event organized by Kokomo’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
“She [Liberty] asked me, ‘What is that?’” Benge said. “I told her that that it was pure amazement.”
Like so many in the community, 2020 has hit a little differently for Benge’s family this year.
But through the help of organizations like the FOP, Goodfellows of Kokomo and Toys for Tots, she’s hopeful that her children will still have a merry Christmas.
“The community always bands together for the kids,” Benge noted as she browsed the children’s department on Saturday with Kokomo Police Department Patrolman Brock Green. “We always come together, and we always will. That’s just Kokomo.”
Each year, families qualify for assistance through an application process that begins in November, and officials this year say it was done completely online due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Once those families meet verification steps and are accepted into one of the programs, families are then allotted a certain amount of money based on the ages and amount of children in each family.
This also marks the second consecutive year that Goodfellows of Kokomo, the FOP and Toys for Tots partnered together too, making this one of the biggest and busiest years yet for those families who need it the most.
And while families made sure to head to Kohl’s for their clothing needs, one of the most popular locations this past week was actually UAW 685.
Because that’s where the toys were, Goodfellows President Kim Graves said smiling.
And with 1,132 applicant families for Goodfellows and an additional 112 through Cops 4 Kidz, that’s a lot of toys too, Graves added.
“No parent wants to not be able to have something for their kids to open up on Christmas morning,” Graves said as she supervised toy distribution day last Thursday at UAW 685. “There are a lot of families that are in greater need than they’ve ever been. A lot of them are stuck at home or been put on permanent layoff. They’re in a financial crisis. It’s created a lot of situations you wouldn’t think about because of COVID, and a lot of people are like, ‘How am I going to get Christmas for my kids?’
“We’re a blessing, and because of Howard County and because of We Care [which provides most of the funding], we’re able to provide this for these kids and families and take the pressure off of these parents. … They can come here and pick out toys for their kids, and they have Christmas covered. They can go to Kohl’s and shop for clothes for their kids, and they have Christmas covered. It’s making a big difference to them, which means so much to us.”
Back at Kohl’s, Howard County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Scott Bridge was helping pick out baby clothes on Saturday, holding up a onesie and smiling as he paused to reflect on the morning’s events.
“It’s an extra tough year and so getting able to get out and help the kids and get them through Christmas is always a good thing,” he said. “This is my third year personally doing this [Cops 4 Kidz] here, and I was at Tipton doing it there for six years. So it’s just fun to come and see the kids light up and get their stuff. … All of us [law enforcement] signed up to help and serve the community, and this is serving the community. … It’s heartwarming, and to say that we get nothing out of it is a lie. We enjoy it too.”
Kokomo resident Melanie Beverly, standing a few feet away and with an overstuffed cart, agreed.
A mother of seven, Beverly said she just moved to Kokomo this past June but has already been impacted by the community’s generosity.
“I work fulltime, but I got laid off from my job, so it’s been a little bit complicated,” she said. “You just count your blessings. … For me, it literally means that God didn’t forget about the little people. When you think he has, he hasn’t. And it means more than words can ever express.
“I wasn’t expecting anything,” Beverly added. “I was just going to find a rabbit to pull out of somebody’s hat to make it happen because I was just determined that I wasn’t going to let my kids wake up on Christmas morning without something. So this came right on time, and all I can say is ‘Thank you.’”
