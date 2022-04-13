A waitress approached Wylen Ford’s table carrying food, silverware and a glass of water. She gave him a plastic straw for his drink. That’s how he got the idea.
A few years later, Ford is nearly ready to start production on his first invention, TheStrawWasher. One of his early prototypes was 3D-printed at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Digital Den.
TheStrawWasher uses hot water, microscopic bubbles and cog wheels to clean batches of metal straws. Ford hopes it will help restaurants phase out plastic straws while saving money.
“The government's taking away these plastic straws and banning them but not offering a solution,” Ford said. “That's where I come in and help them out.”
Ben Rutz, the library’s digital media coordinator, had just started at the Digital Den and was going through emails left by his predecessor. That’s how he started correspondence with Ford.
The den hadn’t even celebrated its grand reopening from COVID when Ford met Rutz at the library. The 21-year-old inventor didn’t have any experience with 3D modeling, but brought some design drawings along hoping to materialize pieces of a machine that hadn’t been built before.
Using the project as a learning opportunity, Rutz showed Ford Tinkercad, a mostly educational 3D modeling website that would help the inventor create gears for TheStrawWasher.
After that first lesson, Ford returned home and started studying the website. He estimates it took him two weeks to learn 3D modeling. He was also working a full-time plumbing job at Roto-Rooter while developing his machine.
“I've been doing that since I was 19-and-a-half to 21 years old, now,” Ford said. “Going straight home working every weekend, every night, every day. Just trying to make this a possibility.”
“He just ran with it,” Rutz said, adding that the two met a couple of times for lessons before Ford printed different gear options for his invention.
The Digital Den charges $1 per print hour and usually sets a maximum of 5 hours. However, when Ford submitted projects that would take 8 to 10 hours, Rutz worked out a timeline to help get pieces printed while other patrons’ projects were at a lull.
For the most part, Ford said his invention has been developed in a 5-square-foot corner of his garage. He used a borrowed drill press, a few hand tools and a Dremel to build the first prototype. The second prototype used 3D-printed parts from the Digital Den.
Ford is now waiting to see if his third prototype will be the last. Although the third prototype will also be 3D-printed, he wasn’t able to use the printers at the Digital Den — the plastic used in the library’s 3D printers isn’t able to withstand the hot water needed to cleanse metal straws.
Once he’s settled on a design, Ford plans to use an injection mold instead of a 3D-printer to manufacture the product.
Hoping the third prototype will be his last, Ford returned to the Digital Den to create a cache of photos and videos for marketing the product. Rutz operated the camera and showed Ford how to use Adobe Creative Cloud software to edit photos and videos. They also utilized the library’s green screen.
The material shot at the library, as well as Ford’s first 3D model, can be found on his website, https://strawwashin.com/ and his social media sites, each named “OFFICIALWYCO.” He also plans to launch a Kickstarter that will feature the photos and videos produced in the Digital Den.
“It's really crazy to see somebody who came in, literally knew nothing about 3D printing, and then designed something that he's now trying to get in restaurants,” Rutz said. “I'm really proud of the guy and I'm excited to see what happens with it.”
