As unusual as it may seem, Talik Woodard sees a lot of parallels between his life and the life of his house.
Located in the 700 block of East Monroe Street, Woodard’s house was for a long time in a state of decay and neglect, with crumbling, unsafe front and back porches, missing siding and an old, worn-out roof.
It was a mirror for the prime years of Woodard’s life, which were spent battling a cocaine addiction and being in and out of jail numerous times.
Now, nearly five years sober, Woodard is working as an example of hope for locals still struggling with addiction.
As for his house? It, too, is also getting a second life.
Thanks to the city’s exterior home improvement program — funded by federal dollars through the Community Development Block Grant — Woodard was able to receive around $40,000 for a new font porch, new roof and new windows.
The house is still a work in progress, but once an eyesore, the home — an inheritance from his late grandfather — is now something to be proud of.
“This house is a testament to my life,” Woodard said. “If you saw the ‘before’ pictures, you would understand.”
LIFECHANGING LOSS
Like many current and recovering addicts, Woodard’s goal was never to become an addict. He played football and, in fact, was pretty good at it.
“I could have probably went to the league,” he said.
But tragedy struck early in Woodard’s life.
His mom died of cancer at the early age of 36, when Woodard was 17. His mother was the rock in Woodard’s life, responsible for setting the roots of a higher power and the moral values and responsibilities that come with that.
It was a huge loss for Woodard, and her death would have a huge effect on the trajectory of his life.
“I lost that sense of accountability,” Woodard said of his mother’s death.
After her death, Woodard’s stepfather got his own apartment, leaving Woodard and his brothers on their own in the house. It was then, Woodard said, that his drug habit began.
“It started out by smoking a little pot on Friday night walking to the basketball game at Memorial Gym,” Woodard said. “That was all innocent, you know. But then we started using crack. It was no different than the hippies. Their drug was marijuana. In the ‘90s, crack was everywhere, and we started experimenting.”
That experiment would last 27 years, from 1990 to 2017.
During the early ‘80s and early ‘90s, the U.S. experienced what we call now the “crack epidemic.” A massive influx of cocaine, largely from Colombia, hit the shores of the U.S. The cocaine powder was eventually converted to the solid, smokable “crack” that could be sold in smaller quantities to more people.
In some major cities, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, one dose of crack could be purchased for as little as $2.50 (equivalent to $6 in 2020). The drug and resulting epidemic wreaked havoc on cities and, particularly, low-income, minority communities, leading to increases in crime in many cities and the push for harsher jail sentences — the results of which are still being felt today.
Woodard, by his account, has been in jail nearly 60 times and in prison twice, a result of a nearly 30-year battle with substance abuse addiction that affected nearly everything else in his life.
If you ask Woodard when he thinks his addiction first became a problem, he couldn’t tell you.
“It’s a myth, but I considered myself for many, many years a functioning addict,” Woodard said. “As I evolved in my recovery, I learned that a functioning addict doesn’t exist. People consider themselves a functioning addict because they can go to work, come home and pay their bills and stuff. You may be OK in that area of your life, but you are failing in other areas.”
Woodard’s addiction led to very few meaningful relationships, and it temporarily ruined the relationship between him and his daughter. That relationship’s scars are now beginning to heal, but abandoning his fatherly duties for so long is now a major regret for Woodard.
“They’re so used to saying what we’re going to do and not doing it,” Woodard said. “I’m still, today, gaining that trust back.”
WATERING THE ROOTS
Woodard was in prison when he decided to go sober for good.
Born into a religious household, the roots of that upbringing and relationship with God was always there but in the far, far background most of the time. Woodard describes his relationship with God during his years of addiction as a “flickering light,” like a light bulb that’s not screwed in all the way.
But this time, in 2017, Woodard decided to fully commit.
“That was one of the best things my mom ever did was teach us about having a relationship with God,” he said. “At a young age, I had those roots. A tree’s roots you usually don’t see, but eventually a tree grows and the roots grow all over, and you look up and it’s buckling the sidewalk. That’s what was in me those 27 years of addiction, but it just needed to be watered ... I continued to have pitfalls, bad luck, until I surrendered.”
Around that same time, in May 2018, Turning Point — Howard County’s Systems of Care program and its most comprehensive response yet to the local drug epidemic — opened. The organization is a collaborative effort between the medical, mental health and faith-based communities that connects people struggling with addiction to those who can help them.
Started as the brainchild of an opioid summit that local officials and community leaders held amid the worst of the opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of local people, Turning Point has since grown and grown each year.
Along with it have come other organizations, including a handful of recovery facilities, which opened in recent years and offer services to those in need and fighting with addiction — all of which were not present just five years ago.
A friend introduced Woodard to Turning Point. There, Woodard met Jayme Whitaker, who proved to be an invaluable resource for Woodard through his time with Turning Point and its peer recovery coaches and weekly classes.
“I was going to the classes, changing the negative people, places and things in my life and finding those safe places to come to,” Woodard said. “I was doing all the things they told me to do.”
Woodard spent two years under Turning Point’s wings, which gave him not only someone on his side to help him stay sober, but also taught him the mundane but necessary skills in life — such as how to improve one’s credit score, acquiring identification needed to have most jobs, financial literacy and changing the “criminal mindset.”
Now a Turning Point alum, Woodard has worked for the nonprofit since October of last year, serving as a peer recovery coach for those who are going through the same things in battling their addictions that he was going through just a handful of years before.
“Ever since he’s walked through the door, he’s been the inspiration to a lot of people,” said Paul Wyman, Turning Point board member and county commissioner. “He’s overcome a lot of obstacles in his life, and seeing him now as part of our recovery community, it’s just exciting.”
The job has become more than just a job for Woodard, who now says this type of work is something he wants to do for the rest of his life — whether with Turning Point or some other organization.
“The biggest aspect of being a peer recovery coach is that that person that comes in and is still suffering, they see somebody like them,” Woodard said. “Some of the folks that come in, I’ve used with, so when they see me, they say, ‘I want Talik as a coach.’”
Many who suffered addiction have died far before 27 years. The same could have happened to Woodard, but he believes the fact he’s still alive is proof God has a much bigger role for him than that — to help those who were once in his own shoes.
As far as he has come, Woodard knows his battle is not over and will likely never be. But, now, there’s a support system in place to help keep him on track and help with stumbles.
“I took a long detour, but the great thing is God never took his hands off me,” he said. “Having a purpose now is everything ... The winner of the race of recovery is not given to the fastest, but to the one who endures to the end. The moment I start thinking I’m bigger than the program or God, those are red flags ... So I remain teachable.”
