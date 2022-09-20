The former superintendent of Maconaquah School Corporation allegedly had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit following his arrest over Labor Day weekend.
James Callane, 53, of Peru, is charged with criminal misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of two county roads south of Fulton.
Callane allegedly struck a utility pole in his Jeep Wrangler, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Fulton County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Utter. Witnesses told Utter that Callane then drove through part of their soybean field.
Callane was the only person in the vehicle. He said he was on his way to Rochester at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.
The deputy reported Callane displayed slurred speech and smelled of alcohol when he made contact with him. Asked how much he had to drink, Callane said “too much,” according to the affidavit. He also had unsteady balance, per Utter’s observations.
Callane reportedly struggled through field sobriety tests. He was not able to do the one-leg stand test, which is where one holds their foot off the ground six inches with hands by their sides while counting out loud. Utter claimed Callane declined a chemical sobriety test.
Callane was taken into custody, and Utter was granted a warrant for a blood draw. The Peru man was transported to Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester.
The results of the blood alcohol test are pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.
Callane submitted to a portable breath test, according to the affidavit. The test indicated Callane’s alcohol content to be .249%, more than three times the legal limit. The test was taken more than an hour and a half after the crash occurred.
Utter wrote in his report the test wouldn’t be used in court and was only to “get a base line to see how soon he (Callane) would be able to be released from jail.”
Callane was lodged at the Fulton County Jail overnight Sept. 3. He was released on his own recognizance the next day, Sunday.
Callane resigned from his superintendent post the same day, ending more than two decades with Maconaquah.
The court granted Callane’s motion to stay his driving suspension last week, meaning the suspension is not in effect. A hearing about driving privileges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 19 in Fulton County Superior Court.
Kelly McPike is serving as interim superintendent while the Maconaquah school board conducts a job search.
There is no timeline for when a superintendent will be named.
