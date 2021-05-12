GREENTOWN — A former Eastern school board member is back on the governing body after just a few months away.
Matt Adams was appointed to the Eastern Howard Board of Education on Tuesday night in a unanimous vote. He will serve the remainder of the seat that was occupied by Aimee Romero.
Romero was the victim of a murder-suicide in March.
The appointment was a somber moment for those on the board.
“We’re filling a vacant seat, not a person,” said secretary Jordan Buckley.
Buckley made the motion to appoint Adams.
“At this time, for this particular reason, bringing Matt back on board is a little easier on the heart,” he said.
Other board members shared similar sentiments.
“It hurts a little less,” said board member Sheryl Dean. “It just didn’t seem strange to have Matt back.”
Adams served on the Eastern school board for 12 ½ years. His last term expired in January. He did not run for reelection. Instead, Adams became a teacher at Heartland Career Center in Wabash.
Adams said he will serve the remainder of the term and will not run for election. He said his decision to apply for the board position was to use his experience to help keep the board and district moving in the right direction.
“My hope and prayers I can make this as seamlessly as possible,” Adams said during board member comments at the end of the meeting.
Adams was sworn in immediately after he was appointed and took part in the rest of the meeting. He voted on most agenda items but did abstain from some, such as approving the minutes from previous meetings.
The school board interviewed three people for the seat last month. Other candidates included Carrie Wesner and Susan Wilson.
Board members more than once encouraged the other applicants to run for election in the future, particularly Wesner, whose responses in last month’s interview received high remarks from board members.
