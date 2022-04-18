PERU — The downtown building that once housed the Miami County Health Department and jail is set to be demolished after commissioners Monday approved a company to do the project.
Kreager Group, based out of Fort Wayne, won the bid to tear down the north end of the county annex building located along the courthouse square at the corner of Court and 5th streets. The project will be funded by money awarded to the county through the American Rescue Plan.
That building section was constructed in 1983 to serve as the county jail, which moved to its current location in 2008. It most recently housed the health department and morgue, which moved last year to its new location at 28 S. Wabash St.
The move came after the building had become delipidated and started to develop major structural issues, such as a leaky roof, that officials said would cost more to fix than it would just to demolish it. Now, that section will be turned into a gravel parking lot.
Commissioner Alan Hunt said that with the infusion of federal ARP dollars, it made sense to move forward with the demolition.
"We felt like we had these funds available, so it's time to take it down," he said. "Hopefully, at some point, we can put something else there, but it will be a parking lot for now."
Kreager Group won the project with a $290,000 bid, which was around $220,000 less than the next lowest bid.
Eric Woodmansee, an engineer at AME Consulting, which the county contracted with to oversee the demo, said the bid was so low that officials worried about the work the company would do.
However, after investigating Kreager Group, they found it to be a reliable company with experience on similar demolition projects in Indiana, said Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority.
"I don't know how we don't accept this," he said. "We just don't have anything that we could hang our hat on to saying no to this, and going on to the next bid."
Woodmansee said that the way the contract is written, there shouldn't be many change orders or extra expenses passed on to the county.
"Per the contract, they are supposed to give us whatever it takes to make that project happen and give us a final gravel surface we can park on," he said.
The demolition is set to begin after the city's annual Circus City Festival, which this year runs from July 16-23. The company requested it be allowed to start afterward in order to avoid any problems with traffic and other events happening during the festival.
