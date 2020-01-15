PERU – Former Miami County Recorder Brenda Weaver has filed to run as a Republican for the District 2 county commissioner’s seat, challenging two-term Commissioner Larry West for the position.
Weaver, 69, said she decided to challenge West in the May primary over her concerns about how the board of commissioners is currently operating, including what she said was a lack of respect for other elected officials.
“I’ve never been around a board that bullies over people so much,” she said. “ … They think they are the boss of every elected official, and they’re not. The same people that elected them also elected the other people.”
Weaver, who had previously served in total four terms as recorder and two terms as auditor, said she is the first woman to ever run for a commissioner’s seat in Miami County. If she won, she’d be the county’s first-ever female commissioner.
“I feel like’s it time to run, and it’s time for a woman to run,” she said.
West said he’s seeking a third term as commissioner because “there’s a lot of unfinished business that we’ve been working on, and I would like to continue to work on.”
He said he spoke to Weaver before she filed to run against him, and wished her good luck.
Chief Deputy Recorder Paul Wilson also filed recently to run for recorder as a Republican to replace current Recorder Rhonda Trexler, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Wilson has eight years of experience working in county government and 12 years in state government. He also serves on the Pipe Creek Township Advisory Board and represents Miami County as an elected delegate at state Republican conventions.
He said he has received endorsements from Trexler, as well as Weaver and former Recorder Sherry Payne.
“The experience offered by these three ladies has helped to shape my view of government service and what the office of recorder offers to the public and businesses,” Wilson said in a release.
Auditor Mary Brown and Treasurer Annette Phillippo have also filed this week to seek reelection.
Wayne Bunker, who was defeated last year in a primary run for Peru mayor, has also filed as a Republican to run for an at-large seat on the Miami County Council.
At the state level, Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, is seeking re-election. He was first elected in 2018 to represent District 23, which includes portions of Miami, Cass, and Fulton Counties. Prior to that, he was President of the Miami County Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.