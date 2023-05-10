It was Christmas morning in 1834 when a 21-year-old illiterate enslaved man named Jarm Logue stole his master’s horse and left the Tennessee farm he was forced to work on for a life of freedom in Canada.
Logue and his traveling companion, a man named John Farney, headed north by way of the Underground Railroad, a series of routes that helped slaves in the South navigate to freedom in the North.
Logue’s — historically known as Rev. Jermain Wesley Loguen — journey to freedom is documented in his 1859 memoir “The Rev. J.W. Loguen, as a Slave and as a Freeman. A Narrative of Real Life.”
On their trek to Canada, the two men traveled through Indiana, where they were met with and assisted by several individuals.
But it was one group in particular, highlighted in Loguen’s memoir, that caught the eye of local history writer Gil Porter.
For years, the Miami Nation of Indians lived on the Big Miami Reserve, a section of land that encompassed the entirety of what would eventually become Richardville County and later Howard County.
Porter said Loguen’s memoir includes about 1,000 words detailing the men’s journey through the reservation.
According to historians, it’s the earliest published description so far about what life was like in this area back then (1834).
Footprints, a publication written by the Howard County Historical Society, highlighted this claim during their February 2023 edition.
“After a half day’s travel, they passed beyond white men’s log houses and clearings, into wild nature, where now and then, the Indians had mangled the forest and built their cabins,” Loguen’s memoir noted, as published in Footprints.
“The natives were a proud and stalwart tribe, dressed in their own costume, often ornamented with wampum and feathers, and generally armed with knives, or bows and arrows or rifles,” Loguen’s account continued.
For Porter, it’s all a remarkable discovery.
“This gives us a description of the Miami people,” he told the Tribune. “They were a settled and self-determining society. It was a well-managed landscape. It’s so important to us from a storytelling perspective, the way history interacts with itself and collides with itself.”
Porter added the county’s history didn’t just magically begin in 1844 when the state took control of the Big Miami Reserve and created Richardville County.
“There were people living here much earlier than that, as shown in his (Loguen’s) writings from 1834,” Porter said. “… And the Miami may have helped dozens of others like this, too, but this just happens to be the only account to surface so far. … It’s an interesting piece, too, in that his interaction with the Miami was at a point in time where the Miami had been experiencing, for a couple decades, very difficult treaty negotiations with the U.S. government.
“So the Miami were helping others get to freedom when, within 10 years, their own freedoms would be taken away,” Porter added. “And that’s kind of what really makes this publication fascinating are the dates surrounding it. That’s the point that drew me in. There’s kind of a saying in terms of historian work that we’re not looking for answers. We’re looking to provide context for history. His work sort of provides that for us.”
