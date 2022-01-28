TIPTON — A former daycare in Tipton has been awarded a $100,000 grant to reopen after the city's two licensed childcare facilities closed last year.
ABC & Me childcare center received the funding from Early Learning Indiana, the state’s oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit.
The organization awarded in total $1.7 million in Closing the Gap grants to 18 organizations to help address childcare access issues.
Christi Dolezal, who operated ABC & Me for around 17 years before closing the daycare five years ago, applied for the funding after two providers in Tipton closed last year, leaving the city without any licensed early learning options.
Dolezal, who has worked as a state childcare inspector for the last five years, said she had no intention to reopen her facility, but the lack of childcare had become so dire in Tipton that she decided to apply for the grant.
"It was one of those things where I knew the need was great and I knew how to do it, so I decided I'd apply for the grant, and if I got it, I'd do it," she said. "And everything fell into place."
Now, Dolezal is in negotiations to lease a building to remodel and renovate into a licensed childcare facility. She said the goal is to have space for 28 infants and toddlers and 34 preschoolers.
Dolezal said getting the daycare center up and running will also require private investment, but the amount is unknown at this time.
She said the goal is to have the facility open by late spring or early summer.
Bona Vista Programs also received $25,000 from Early Learning Indiana to add 13 spots for kids in Kokomo.
Statewide, the nonprofit said their grant funding will create 926 new childcare seats for 269 infants and toddlers and 657 preschool and pre-K children.
“Our Closing the Gap grant recipients have put together collaborative solutions to solve some of the greatest barriers to access to high-quality early learning in their communities, and we are proud to help kick start their work," said Maureen Weber, president of Early Learning Indiana, in a release.
The organization said the funding for the Close the Gap program came from a 2019 grant from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc.
