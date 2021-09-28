RUSSIAVILLE — Frustrated with what they felt was a lack of recognition, a group of former and current Western students took it upon themselves to honor a former classmate last week.
Rusty Whitacre attended Western High School for his freshman through junior years after transferring from Carroll. He died from a rare heart condition on Aug. 25. Whitacre was 17, a day shy of his 18th birthday.
“He was the sweetest kid,” said Grace Burtcher, a recent Western grad. “Most respectful, nicest kid you’ll meet.”
Burtcher organized a candlelight vigil in Whitacre’s memory Friday morning in front of the high school. Underneath the Western School Corporation sign, Burtcher, Whitacre’s mother and current and former students stood together and held candles as the sun came up. About 10 in total attended.
“Rusty would have appreciated this,” said his mother, Anita Whitacre.
Burtcher organized the vigil after she and other students felt Western did not properly recognize Whitacre’s death.
One point of frustration was that Western said Whitacre was not an enrolled student for what would have been his senior year. However, according to Burtcher’s Facebook posts and screenshots shared with her from current students, Whitacre’s name was called when teachers took attendance.
Anita Whitacre said her son was not going to attend Western for his senior due to his birthdate, and was instead going to get his high school equivalency diploma. She said she didn’t get around to contacting the school about it, though.
Screenshots shared by Burtcher show students emailed high school administration about recognizing Whitacre. Students claim administration didn’t respond to them.
This added to the frustration, especially as Whitacre’s death happened just a few days after the passing of Trevor Buckley, a Western student and member of the football team.
High school Principal Steve Edwards said they handled Whitacre’s death in the same way — an email notified the school community and counselors were available — though it took a little longer to confirm the 17-year-old’s passing.
The principal said they wait until a family member or students want to honor a student, as families handle loss in different ways. In Buckley’s case, multiple student groups organized fundraisers to help the family cover funeral costs.
Edwards said they try to support those student-initiated causes.
“It’s awesome she organized it,” he said Friday morning. “She did a great job organizing this and honoring … with her friends.”
“We are in full support of what Grace is doing,” Superintendent Katie Reckard said earlier last week.
Edwards said a moment of silence was held Friday morning in remembrance of Whitacre.
Anita Whitacre said she had little contact with Western until she was notified about the vigil, which she already knew about. She called it “disappointing.”
What isn’t disappointing is the support Anita Whitacre has received in light of her loss. She said Fire Pizza in Russiaville is planning a fundraiser and plenty of students showed up at the funeral, including a few who rode four-wheelers.
“He would have loved that one,” Whitacre said.
Whitacre’s mother said Friday’s vigil was “heartwarming.”
“I am so impressed with the kids that they would take it amongst themselves to do this,” she said. “I didn’t know many of Rusty’s friends, but I didn’t realize he had that many.”
