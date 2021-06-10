GREENTOWN – Eastern’s new athletic facility is one step closer to reality.
The Hagerman Inc. Group, a Fort Wayne-based contractor, was selected Tuesday to handle the next phase of development at the new Eastern athletic complex.
Technically, the project was awarded to a group of contractors and companies, given the complexity of the project. Joining Hagerman is Emcor, a construction company in Indianapolis; MartinRiley, a Fort Wayne architect firm; and Randall Miller & Associates, an engineering firm in Marion, among others.
Eastern has worked with Emcor in the past.
The group is expected to break ground by September on the project that will cost up to $19.4 million.
The scope of work includes six new tennis courts, an athletic support building and additional parking space at the new complex site, located on the east side of South C.R. 850 East. The support building will house concessions, locker rooms and storage space.
A new fieldhouse will be built at the high school, equipped with a three-lane track and three full-size basketball courts, plus much-needed locker rooms.
The fieldhouse will connect to the pool, which will see its first major upgrade in decades. A new observation deck built above the pool will make the area beneath less cramped.
Completion is expected by fall 2022.
Eastern also intends to build two softball fields, two Little League fields, a tee ball field and varsity baseball field at the complex, though these are not included in this phase of construction.
Tuesday was one step closer to actual construction. There’s been a lot of planning, paperwork and discussions.
Finding a group of contractors who could do the project was more complex than just posting a simple "help wanted" ad.
Eastern advertised the project and asked contractors to prove they’ve done similar work — and that they can do it for $20 million or less. A committee then reviewed the contractors, scored them and made a recommendation to the school board.
“The Hagerman Group was very, very diligent about explaining and about affirming they were going to continue to keep us in the loop,” said board president Brian Day.
Day said Hagerman will have a representative at most board meetings to give updates about construction and answer questions.
“They’re a good team, and I’m confident they’ll do us a good job,” said business manager Travis Hueston.
Moving baseball, softball and tennis to the new complex will give way to significant space at the middle and high school campus.
This could be used for a new school in the distant future. Superintendent Keith Richie told the Kokomo Tribune in April that Eastern will need a new school in about 20 years.
Eastern is working to make available between $60 million and $80 million down the road when it comes time decide on a new school.
