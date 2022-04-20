PERU — Four internet providers have been awarded state funding to expand broadband access to locations around Miami County.
AT&T, Miami-Cass REMC, RTC Communications and Heartland REMC have all received money from the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
Although all four companies have received grant money, most of the funding will be spent to expand broadband in other areas besides Miami County.
For example, Heartland REMC was awarded in total $4.8 million to expand internet to over 2,200 homes, but nearly all those residences are in Wabash and Huntington counties.
Areas of Miami County that will receive expanded broadband access from one of the four companies include Converse, Amboy, Denver, Roann and Wawpecong. The largest area is located east of Peru in the area of Francis Slocum State Forest.
The grant money marks the third round of funding from the state's broadband program and totals $189 million for 154 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the program is a record-setting investment in broadband that is a "game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable, reliable internet.”
“With this third round, we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school," he said in a release.
In total, the first three rounds of the program have awarded $268 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 74,800 homes and commercial locations, according to the state.
When combined with private and local investment, over $580 million has been leveraged since 2018. Projects will have been completed in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties through the three rounds of the awards.
