Four County and Bona Vista are once again expanding their partnership with onsite mental health care for children.
Four County will provide daily onsite school-based service to Bona Vista’s early childhood programs, according to a new release.
A Four County clinician will offer “comprehensive, tiered school supports to address social, emotional and behavioral well-being,” the release said.
These supports can be in the form of therapists, school psychologists and skills trainers. A skills trainer works with students who have emotional or behavioral difficulties that have a negative impact on their academic and social performance.
The programming is aligned with the needs of school partners and state education initiatives.
“Our early childhood teachers recognize the importance of tending to the mental health needs of the whole family,” Bailley Maxwell, early childhood director at Bona Vista, said in a statement. “Parents and guardians will have the peace of mind knowing their child is receiving trusted mental health services in a safe, familiar environment while enrolled in our Early Head Start and Keys for Kids classrooms.”
Also included is professional development for staff.
“It is extremely exciting to expand the partnership between Four County and Bona Vista,” Lisa Willis-Gidley, vice president of operations at Four County, said in a statement. “Our agencies have collaborated at many levels over the past few years and we are so proud of the continued development.”
Four County and Bona Vista have partnered together since 2014 to provide mental health and psychiatric services.
