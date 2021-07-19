Garden Square residents will have easier access to mental health services thanks to a partnership between Four County and the Kokomo Housing Authority.
Four County will offer onsite mental health and substance use recovery services. An onsite clinic will bring access to residents, instead of them having to go elsewhere, which can be a major barrier in getting help.
“Four County and KHA have identified many youth, adults and families that need support from mental health and substance use prevention services,” Lisa Willis-Gidley, vice president of operations for Four County, said via email. “Access to services can be difficult for clients so Four County and KHA are partnering to offer services onsite to increase access to care and help reduce stigma related to mental health treatment.”
Four County and KHA have been partners since 2016 in providing housing authority residents with skill building and case management services. A community liaison for Four County works with KHA to make it easy for residents to access services.
A new space is being prepared at 800 E. Hoffer St. for the clinic, according to a news release. Clinical therapy services will be offered five days a week.
“We are overwhelmed by the continued support shown by Four County for our residents and the KHA, said Derick Steele, executive director of the housing authority. “… We are proud to continue to partner with Four County to more conveniently provide those resources to our residents.”
Services will include skill building, daily living activities and mood management tools, in addition to the current youth programs and other services offered by Four County.
“This opens the door to many possibilities and less barriers to all community mental health service lines,” Willis-Gidley said.
Outpatient therapists, skills trainers and practicum students will provided the majority of services at the onsite clinic at Garden Square.
