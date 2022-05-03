PERU — Longtime councilman Ralph Duckwall was narrowly defeated by political newcomer John Allen for the Miami Council Council District 2 GOP seat in a surprise upset that both candidates said they didn’t see coming.
Allen took the seat held by Duckwall for the last 15 years with 229 votes (52.8%). Duckwall garnered 196 votes (46.1%). The race had one of the lowest voter turnouts on the ballot.
Allen said Tuesday night that he was “surprised and shocked” by his victory with 35 votes over Duckwall, who is in his fourth term on the council and served 12 years as its president.
“I really thought with his experience and time on the council that he was just going to clobber me,” Allen said. “So when I got the results that I won by 35 votes, I was like, ‘whew.’”
He said he thinks what won him the seat is his community connections in Bunker Hill, where he owns a sound company working on PA systems for local churches and also where plays in a worship band.
“It had to have been my community relations here in town that got me the votes,” Allen said.
Duckwall said that going into the primary, he was worried a low voter turnout could knock him off the ballot.
“I was concerned that this could be the result,” he said. “But I had thought about not running in recent months before I decided to file. The only thing I hate now is that the election made the decision for me. It’s a disappointment, but it’s not the end of the world by any means.”
Duckwall said he wished Allen luck, and offered him a piece of advice.
“Dig in and learn all you can,” he said. “That’s my words of advice. There’s a lot to learn. I’m still learning after four terms on the council.”
In another upset, Brad Fruth unseated two-term District 1 councilman Dick Wood on Tuesday to win the GOP seat in the General Election. Fruth won 492 (63.8%) votes, while Wood took 279 (36.1%).
Fruth currently serves as the president of both the county’s planning commission and board of zoning appeals, which are appointed positions. He said he was excited to win the GOP bid in his first run for elected office.
“I’m extremely thankful to Richard Wood for his service to the council,” he said. “He was a fantastic guy and a good competitor.”
Fruth said that moving into the General Election, his campaign will focus on the same issues it did in the primary.
That includes attracting and retaining county employees, using public funds to expand broadband in the county and expanding housing options for those who want to move in from outside the county.
“I think we have a lot of good things and a lot of good momentum that has started in the county and we need to continue on that,” he said.
No Democrats filed to run for either council seat in the primary, but the party has until July 5 to file a candidate for the General Election ballot.
