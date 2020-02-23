Former Franklin College president Thomas Minar waived his right to have a preliminary hearing as his attorney maintained his client is innocent of charges that he used the internet to make advances to someone he thought was a minor.
During his status hearing Thursday, Minar’s attorney, Brett Reetz, said the district attorney’s office has made them a plea offer. But the details of that offer were not available.
After the status hearing, Reetz said a waiver of a preliminary hearing has nothing to do with someone’s guilt or innocence, but simply if the state can prove probability a felony was committed.
“We maintain our innocence and are ready to go forward,” Reetz said.
It was Minar’s second court appearance since his Jan. 6 arrest on charges of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful narrations. He is accused of messaging an undercover police office posing as a teenage boy on the dating app Grindr.
Minar made his initial appearance in court in January where he waived the timeline for a preliminary hearing and was read his charges and the possible penalties he faces.
The criminal complaint filed by the Door County district attorney’s office details Minar’s alleged messages to the undercover officer, Brandon Shew. According to the complaint, Minar told investigators he has a vacation house in the community.
During the online exchange, Minar agreed to meet Shew at a local McDonald’s restaurant. Shew arrested him there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.