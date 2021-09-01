Amidst an uptick in demand for COVID-19 testing, state officials have set up another free vaccination and testing clinic in Kokomo.
The clinic, which opened Tuesday, will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Excel Center, 101 W. Superior St. in downtown Kokomo.
Both rapid antigen and PCR tests are available, and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
IU Health offers free rides. If someone needs transportation assistance, they may call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose Option 9.
Patients with appointments at a state-hosted vaccine site can also get a free UBER ride. Call 211 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from a vaccination appointment.
The county has experienced an increase in demand for testing within the last two weeks as cases have spiked in the last month due to the more transmissible delta variant.
According to Kristina Sommers, the public health emergency coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, the county’s testing site at 620 N. Bell St. averaged 308 people per day in the week of Aug. 16-20 and an average of 268 people per day in the week of Aug. 23-27. The latter includes those tested at the state-run clinic at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center.
That’s an increase from a little more than a month ago, when the county testing site was testing about 30 people per day, James Vest, health department administrator, said last week.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm
