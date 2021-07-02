2021 Haynes Apperson Festival
It’s time to celebrate the City of Firsts and the red, white and blue with the annual Haynes Apperson Festival in Foster Park.
The action started Thursday but there’s plenty to take in over the weekend. Tonight, get carnival experience with carnival rides 5-11 p.m. tonight.The Shifter’s Cruise-In is 5 p.m., followed by live music by Here Come the Mummies at 8 p.m. VIP tickets are available for $20.
Saturday is packed with fun for everyone, with carnival rides from noon to 5 p.m. Annual Haynes Apperson Car Show is noon to 5 p.m. The parade begins downtown on Main Street at 2 p.m. Three Dog Night will perform live at 8 p.m., VIP tickets are sold out. The fun wraps up with fireworks in the park at 10 p.m. The Sports Festival is all day Friday and Saturday. Check the schedule at haynesappersonfestival.org/attractions/sports-festival.
The festival takes place in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St.No pets are allowed in the park during festival events. This is a smoke-free event. Accessible parking is available on the lower lot, south of the fire station on Washington Street. For more information, visit haynesappersonfestival.org.
First Friday: Kokomo Vintage
The fun downtown continues with July’s First Friday, “Kokomo Vintage.”
In conjunction with the Haynes-Apperson Festival, First Friday’s theme focuses on Kokomo’s history in the automobile industry and more. Get immersed in the event by dressing up in your favorite vintage outfit and enjoy themed activities from local businesses. All activities can be found on the free mobile app, “Kokomo, Indiana.”
First Friday is 5:30-9 p.m. in downtown Kokomo. For more information, visit firstfridaykokomo.com, facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo, or call 765-457-5301.
Sunstroke 74
Get in gear this weekend with the Sunstroke 74 Bike Ride.
This bike ride has several lengths up to a 74-mile full route. Register by today for $35 or register day-of for $45, which includes a beverage ticket.
The ride begins at 8 a.m. Sunday at Sun King Brewing, 500 N. Buckeye St. For more information and to register, visit https://breakaway.club/events/sunstroke-74.
4th at Maconaquah Park Amphitheater
There’s plenty to enjoy in Peru this weekend at Maconaquah Park.
Cornhole is noon to 3 p.m., music by 101.9 begins at 1 p.m., food vendors start at 3 p.m., and games for all ages are at 5 p.m. The Miami County Military Rites Unit will perform a patriotic American flag ceremony before Erik Knight and the Crusaders come on stage at 7 p.m. Reverend Boogieman will perform at 7:45 p.m.
The fireworks will be ushered in with Tammy Loftis singing the National Anthem at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/cityofperu46970.
Fireworks
Here are even more ways to fill a fireworks fancy.
- Howard County Fairgrounds Fireworks, 9:45 p.m., fireworks at Howard County Fairgrounds, 2170 E. Boulevard St., Greentown, free admission, food trucks and drinks available.
- Racing and fireworks, 1 p.m. until after dark, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, racing starts at 1 p.m. with fireworks at dusk, general admission $15 with kids ages 12 and under free, for ticket info, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Tipton Co. God Bless the USA Fireworks Sky Concert, 10:10 p.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton, visit tipton.gov.
