Want to have a good, spooky time without things being too scary? Kendall Family Farm Adventures Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch has everything in one spot during its Halloween Bash.
There will be costume contests, trunk or treat, dance parties, pumpkin painting, games and more throughout the weekend. The fun starts 7:30 p.m. Friday with a family-friend halloween movie night, shown on the farm's outdoor projector screen. Then, dress up in your All Hallow's Eve finest for the costume contests 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Trunk or Treat and kid's dance parties will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Don't forget to check out the farm's regular activities, which include a five-acre corn maze and four-acre pumpkin patch, straw maze, pedal karts and more. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting but they are only required when social distance is not possible, specifically on the hayride or inside their enclosed gift shop
Get ready for a Halloween frenzy at the Doud's Orchard this weekend.
The Miami County orchard will have trick-or-treating, live music, games and more. Don't forget freshly pressed apple cider, fresh crops of Goldrush apples and many more varieties of apple treats. Several businesses local to Denver will participate in the trick-or-treating, including DeAngelo's Pizzeria, A Lil' Off The Top, Beechers Garage, The Farmhouse Cafe and 2 Days Boutique.
The fall fun at Doud's Orchard begins with all-day tick-or-treating Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and local band Who's Yer Coustic will play live 3-5 p.m. The orchard is open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Doud's Orchard 8971 N. SR-16, Denver. Visit facebook.com/doudsorchard for more information.
Solidarity Kids Community Drive Thru Trunk or Treat
Bring out the kids to Solidarity Credit Union for a costume contest, to check out a haunted backyard and, of course, get lots of candy.
This free event will offer a no-touch method to receive treats from 1-4 p.m. Friday, at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union's main branch parking lot, 201 Southway Blvd. Call 765-453-4020 or visit www.facebook.com/SolidarityFCU for more information.
One Trippy Halloween: Dacota Muckey & The Trip
Want a Halloween party that's not for the kids? No worries, head over to The Coterie for One Trippy Halloween.
Dacota Muckey & The Trip will be "bringing the scary good vibes and funky rock" to downtown Kokomo, according to a post from The Coterie's Facebook page. The five-piece band will play a 3-hour set, which will be finished off with a "gnarly" costume contest. Costume categories include best costume male, best costume female and staff pick for the best costume couple. There will be cash and prizes for the costume winners.
