Bust out the sunscreen and the flip flops, it’s time for Kokomo Beach’s Opening Weekend.
The Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center will celebrate its opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The aquatic center’s many features include the Surf City Bay leisure pool, a competition and lap pool, The Cove Splash Zone, Old Ben's Splash Pad, a lazy river and more.
The opening weekend event is Saturday and Sunday only. The beach will be open daily from May 29 to Aug. 1.It will be open on weekends only on Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 14-15. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, $4 for ages 55 and older, $4 for ages 2 to 11, and free to ages 23 months and under. Patrons will receive $1 off admission after 4 p.m.
Season passes are available for $60 for ages 12 and older and $50 for children and seniors.
The opening weekend is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kokomo Beach, 802 W. Park Ave.Call 765-456-7540 with questions.
Dave Dugan Comedy Show at Kokomo Country Palace
Hoosier comedian Dave Dugan is coming to Kokomo tonight.
Dugan has been seen on HBO, Comedy Central, Fox and is a regular on nationally syndicated radio show Bob and Tom Show, according to a press release. Dugan’s newly-released comedy special, “Human Cannonball,” is now featured on Dry Bar Comedy.
Headlining at theaters and clubs all over the country, Dugan has made a lasting impression with his one-of-a-kind dry, everyman style, according to the release.
The show will be 8-9:30 p.m. tonight at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for VIP tickets. Call 765-459-7966 or visit m.bpt.me/event/5126533 for tickets.
Andrew Fisher Quartet at the Coterie
A one-of-a-kind quartet is bringing neo-jazz to Kokomo this weekend.
The Andrew Fisher Quartet is performing at The Coterie for the first time Saturday. This jazz-soul fusion quartet is native to Michigan City, Ind.
The quartet performs 9 p.m. Saturday at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor. There is a $5 cover charge. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo or facebook.com/AFQuartet for more information.
Peru Pride Alliance Drag Show
Baby, you were born this way!
Head out to Peru tonight for this 18-and-over drag show hosted by Venus and Aniah Lation. Full cast of entertainers include Aura Aurora, Aria Amethyst, Keyairra Kurdish, Miami Carey, April Rosé, and Diana Thirst, according to a post on Peru Pride Alliance’s Facebook page. Bar will be provided by Broadway Liquors.
The show will be 8 p.m. Friday at Miami Indian Bingo, 80 W. 6th St., Peru, $15 door tickets available. Visit facebook.com/perupridealliance for more information.
Hoosier State Showdown
Hoosier State Showdown is coming to Kokomo Speedway this weekend featuring Winged 410 sprints and non-winged 410 sprints.
The races will be 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, gates open at 3 p.m., hot laps at 5:45 p.m., qualifying and racing to follow. There will be a Jake Dodds concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. general admission $30, 12 and under free, pit pass $35. Visit kokomospeedway.net or call 765-459-3877 for more information.
