HEAD: On the stage
There’s nothing quite like a small smackerel of honey, unless it’s the Kokomo Curtain Call’s spring production of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh Kids” and “Godspell Jr.”
Winnie the Pooh Kids is a musical production with a cast of more than 30 elementary students from the Kokomo community, directed by Anna Ely and Shanna Stoll.
Godspell Jr. will follow Winnie the Pooh Kids as Act II, featuring eight local middle and high school performers under the direction of Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, Angie Bowman, and musical director Suze Reynolds.
The shows will be 7 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Cross America Auditorium 840 Daniel Drive. The $15 tickets grant access to both shows and can be purchased at kcctc.booktix.com.
Tea Time with Mary Poppins
If you’re in for a good time that’s practically perfect in every way, head over to Sweet Peas Play Cafe on Saturday for Tea Time with Mary Poppins.
Guests will get to “Step In Time” with Mary and enjoy their fancy table for two or four with tea, spoonfuls of sugar, and delicious treats made locally by Carlson Confections.
Tickets include tea, refreshments, entertainment with Mary Poppins, photo opportunity and playtime. All children must wear grip socks in the play areas. Tables for two are $50, and tables for four are $75.
The event is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sweet Peas Play Cafe, 1825 S. Plate St. Tickets are available at www.sweetpeaskokomo.com/blog/tea-time-with-mary-poppins.
Carnival at Markland Mall
There’s nothing quite like fair food and carnival rides.
Grab an elephant ear and lemon shake-up and soak up the lights in the mall parking lot then take a ride on the ferris wheel.
The carnival rides are open 5-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday through May 23, in Markland Mall Parking Lot, 1114 S. 17th St., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-454-6940.
Alt Prom with Peru Pride Alliance
Dance the night away at a inclusive prom for the LGBT community, youth and allies.
Peru Pride Alliance is hosting an Alt Prom on Saturday. The event is all-ages and alcohol free. Attendees 16 and under need a guardian to attend. There is no dress code - come dressed up or dressed down. Masks are encouraged but not required.
This free event is 8-11 p.m. Saturday, 71 W. 7th St., Peru. RSVP is required at www.perupridealliance.com/event-details-registration/alt-prom-for-lgbtq-allies. Visit www.facebook.com/perupridealliance for more information on the event.
Nick Dittmeier at the Coterie
Enjoy some Southern Indiana roots rock this Saturday at The Coterie with Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters.
Doors open at 8 p.m., music kicks off at 9 p.m. at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.