First Friday's "Art Walk"
You don’t have to be an art connoisseur to enjoy tonight’s First Friday Art Walk.
The event’s theme is centered on the unveiling of the new City of Kokomo Sculpture Walk, Susan Alexander, who manages downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said.
This exhibit features nine sculptures by artists from California to Vermont and many in between. An opening reception for the Sculpture Walk 5:30-7 p.m. at 306 Riverfront District tonight, which will feature live music by the Kokomo Park Band's Bach Trio, food from the Market Store & Cafe, and more.
Find out what 32 businesses and organizations are offering for activities by using the free “Kokomo, IN” cell phone application. There will be music, vendors, arts, crafts and more.
The family-friendly, free event is 5-9 p.m. in downtown Kokomo. For more information visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo or call 765-457-5301.
Chocolate Celebration
Get your sugar fix at the Samaritan Caregivers Chocolate Celebration.
There will be 31 vendors offering their most delicious and decadent chocolate treats. Vendors include J. Edwards, Glover’s Ice Cream, Lucky Lemon Bakery, So Good Candies, Tastefully Indiana and Popcorn Cafe, according to a press release.
The vendors are judged in several categories, which include table display, critic’s choice baked, critic’s choice candy, critic’s choice miscellaneous and the newcomer award (most tickets redeemed).
The judges include Mayor Tyler Moore; Indiana University-Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke; Ivy Tech Director of IT Jean Heflin; Community Howard Regional Health VP of Finance John Bilo; and Posh Salon-Spa-Boutique stylist Perri Acord.
Samaritan Caregivers is a nonprofit organization serving Howard County residents 65 and older who live independently. Learn more about the organization at samaritancaregivers.org.
This fundraiser event is today 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Tickets, three for $10, are available at the door.
Cliff Waddell at Kokomo Country Palace
Cliff Waddell, a Nashville award winning recording artist, will be heading to Kokomo Country Palace this weekend to help celebrate the palace’s third anniversary.
“Country Music has always been about real life,” Waddell said in a press release. “While 2020 was hard on all of us, what better time to bring new country music to my fans... I’m excited about sharing new music with fans in 2021 and looking forward to seeing them all across the map!”
Waddell’s newest single, "When she prays" is set to be released in June. The single, along with a few other new pieces, will be on his setlist, according to the release.
Waddell will play at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., $5 cover charge. Visit facebook.com/thekokomocountrypalace for more information.
The Savannah Sipping Society
Enjoy dinner and a touch of Southern comedy for a good cause at Kokomo Curtain Call’s rendition of “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
Directed by Maggie Duncan, the play features local veteran actresses Liz Harper as Jinx, Joyce Bower as Randa, Teresa Hershberger as Dot and Heather Maroney as Marlafaye, according to the release.
The performance will be 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elite Banquet and Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Tickets are $25 and are by reservation only. The show is rated PG-13 for mild language and drinking. Purchase tickets online at kcctc.booktix.com.
Peru’s Second Saturday
Get a taste of downtown Peru at Second Saturday.
Enjoy shopping, food, activities, fun and more. The Time Travelers will be playing live music at the Peru Moose Lodge 249, 110 N. Broadway St., Peru.
This free event will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Peru. Visit facebook.com/Persusecondsaturday for more information.
