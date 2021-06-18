Celebrate! Concert featuring Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and Friends
Even the music is singing the praises of a return to normalcy, or at least it will be in Foster Park this weekend.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra (KSO) peresents “KSO and Friends Celebrate! Concert” on Saturday. According to a press release, KSO, friends, collaborators are celebrating a “return to normal — concerts where we can share the experience of live music performance!”
KSO and KSO Youth Orchestra will open the program with music dedicated to water and pirates. They will be joined by members of the Kokomo Civic Theater, Second Missionary Baptist Choir and feature musicians from Kokomo Park Band. The show will close with some Broadway and Beatles, according ot the release.
“Join us to help bring back the experience of live music from these great arts institutions who
contribute so much to the cultural life of Kokomo,” the release said. “And, let us all come together and share an experience to bring us closer to each other!”
The free concert is 7 p.m. Saturday in Foster Park at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavillion, 721 W. Superior St. Visit www.kokomosymphony.com for more information.
Movie Night at Kokomo Beach
Grab a few towels and the sandals for a non-traditional theater experience the family won’t want to miss.
Movie Night will return to Kokomo Beach this weekend, featuring “Shark Tale” show on the large screen at the pool. Suit up and swim during the show, or stretch out on one of the large lawn chairs for the flick.
The movie starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Beach, 802 W. Park Ave. Admission is $3 per person or free admission for those with season passes. Swimming access will be available in the main leisure pool only. Visit www.facebook.com/KokomoParksRecreation or call 765-456-7275 for more information.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Porch Kat
Get your groove on at the Riverwalk Concert Series on Saturday with Porch Kat featuring J. Elliott. Porch Kat, a fusion rock group out of Muncie, is “not a jam band, they are a band that jams,” according to the concert’s Facebook page.
The free concert begins at 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Stage, behind The Foxes Trail Restaurant, 305 S. Main St. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo.
Drag Shows
June is Pride month, so don’t miss out on the drag shows, whether in Kokomo or Peru.
Kokomo Pride Drag Show, 8-10 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N., Buckeye St., Ste. A, featuring Glinda B. Fierce, April Rose, Chablis Onassis Dupree, Ava and Miss Thang, all ages, $5 admission, doors open at 7:30 p.m., visit kokomopride.lgbt.
Drag Show at The Myriad, 8 p.m., The Myriad Room, 71 W. 7th St., Peru, $20, featuring Miami Carey and Keyairra Kardash alongside your favorites Jasmine Monèt, Agavé, Dic Fitzwell, Jack Hoff and Aniah Lation, purchase tickets at visit www.perupridealliance.com
Sunday in the Park Car Show
Indulge nostalgia on Sunday for the Sunday in the Park Car Show.
The show begins at 9 a.m. Sunday in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St. There will be DJ music, door prizes, food vendors and shade. Car entry fee is $15, admission is free. For more information, call 765-860-6411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.