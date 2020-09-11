Cabaret on the Lawn: Kokomo Civic Theatre to perform cabaret in outdoor concert
Missing the lights and laughs of community theater? Get a dose of Kokomo Civic Theatre (KCT) this weekend with the KCT Warehouse Cabaret.
Members of the award-winning theater company will perform show tunes in an outdoor concert on Saturday evening. Some of the hits include "Mama Mia" and "Dancing Queen." Get a sneak preview of the grooves by checking out the KCT Facebook page, where Steve Hughes, executive director of Kokomo Civic Theatre, posted a live video showcasing some of the members practicing.
Performances like these are important to KCT members while the theater company is unable to hold regular performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the Facebook page. The performance is free, but KCT asks the audience to consider making a donation to support the theater while they are unable to hold regular shows.
The KCT Warehouse Cabaret will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday at on the north lawn of the KCT Warehouse, 722 N. McCann St., just south of Petit Park School. There will be limited in-person seating available along the trail next to the warehouse, bring a lawnchair. The performance will also be broadcast via Facebook Live, and will be weather dependent.
Visit www.facebook.com/KokomoCivicTheatre or call 765-454-8800 for more information.
Meet Me at Markland
The 3rd Annual Meet Me at Markland event is bigger and better than ever this year.
This free family-friendly event will feature a giant kid zone with a 68-foot blow-up obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals and snow cones. And don't forget the newest addition this year, a petting zoo. For the adults there will be two live bands, a beer tent, food trucks, local vendors and more.
There will be extra precautions implemented due to COVID-19. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged.
The event will be 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St. Call 765-454-6940 for more information.
All Corvette Cruise-In
The annual All Corvette Cruise-In is back this weekend.
The event is free to all spectators and Corvette Show applicants. There will be live music and fun for all ages while allowing social distancing. The fun begins at 11 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony, awards will be at 1:30 p.m.
The free event, presented by Eriks Chevrolet and Mississinewa Valley Corvette Club, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eriks Chevrolet, 1800 S. Reed Road. For any details, email talbertisp@yahoo.com.
Mulligan's 1st Annual Ride for Vets
Mulligan's Sports Pub is hosting its First Annual Ride for Vets this weekend. The motorcycle ride and silent auction will benefit Jackson Street Commons, an apartment complex that serves homeless veterans with disabilities.
The poker run will begin at noon Saturday at Mulligans Sports Pub, 1134 Home Ave., $20 per bike. The party continue through the event. The Grace Scott Band will perform after the ride and auction, at 9 p.m.
Call 765-868-8230, or visit www.facebook.com/MulligansSportsPub for more information
Riverwalk Concert Series: Pushing Daisy's Band
Rock at the Riverwalk Concert Series featuring Indianapolis' Pushing Daisy's Band this weekend.
Matthew Corken will open at 6 p.m. Saturday playing some "some good ol' rock and roll for your soul," according to the event page on Facebook. Pushing Daisy's Band, a "funk-filled psychedelic, indie jam band," will hit the stage at 8 p.m.
The free concert will be 6-10 p.m. at Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. There will be food, drinks and local vendors on site. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
