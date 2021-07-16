Howard County 4-H Fair
This Howard County 4-H Fair is winding down but there’s still much to see and do!
Today, rides open at the Midway at 3 p.m. The Checkered Vans take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Village Pavillion. The truck and tractor pull is 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest Grandstands and Phil Dirt & Dozers begins at 8 p.m. at the Howard County Regional Health South Grandstands.
On Saturday, rides are “pay one price” from noon to 6 p.m. Lilly Pearl’s square dancing tractors are 5 and 7 p.m. at the Northwest Grandstands, Four on the Floor takes the stage at 7 p.m. on the Pioneer Village Pavillion. The Page Bros. begin at 7 p.m. at the Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands, followed by The Time Travelers at 8 p.m.
There will be plenty of fair food, food trucks, activities and more. Don’t forget to check out the 4-H exhibits and animal shows. A full schedule can be found at https://www.howardcofair.com/#fair-schedule-section.
The fair iS at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Admission is free, parking costs $7. For more information, visit www.howardcofair.com or call 765-628-3247.
61st Annual Circus City Festival
Celebrate Peru’s rich circus history this weekend (and all through next week) at the 61st Annual Circus City Festival.
The festival has rides, food, games and more along the main streets of downtown Peru. The grand finale next Saturday, the Circus City Parade, is one of Indiana’s largest parades, according to the festival’s website.
The festival begins with Peru Amateur Circus shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, at 154 N. Broadway. The circus performs every day through the week — 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $6 for general seating, $5 for children, $7 for premier seating and $6 for premier child seating. Visit perucircus.com or call 765-472-3918 for tickets and more information.
Tipton County 4-H Fair
As the Tipton County 4-H Fair wraps up this weekend, don’t forget to head out to the fairgrounds to catch the last bit of family fun.
Tonight’s events include a cornhole tournament, MPG wrestling and more. Finish the night by watching Legends Music Academy at 7 p.m. followed by The Flying Toasters at 8 p.m. Head over to the Main Stage on Saturday night for the Country Summer Band at 8 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit facebook.com/TiptonCountyFairgrounds.
Riverwalk concert series: Biomassive
Enjoy a different take on progressive rock this weekend with Biomassive performing at the Riverwalk Concert Series.
Biomassive is a band that combines electronic music and progressive rock with “ground-shattering sub bass mechanics,” according to Riverwalk’s Facebook page. This free concert starts at 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Stage, behind The Foxes Trail Restaurant, 305 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo.
All-American Championship Wrestling
All-American Championship Wrestling (AACW) is back this month bringing pro wrestling “back to the way it used to be,” according to AACW’s Facebook page. Talent includes Rick Vidal, Damien Deville and more.
The match begins at 7 p.m. at Alliance Event Center, 1510 S. Market St. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for kids. Visit https://www.facebook.com/aacwoldschoollivesKokomo for more information.
