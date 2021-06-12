Carver Center Celebration
Foster Park will be alive with family fun this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it.
The Carver Center Summer Celebration will be this weekend, and offers plenty of free fun for everyone. There will be live music, food, vendors and fun.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will be headlining the concert, which is a Kokomo Summer Concert Series event. The band is a “pioneer” of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, according to a press release.
The celebration will be noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Foster Park Performing Arts Pavillion, 721 W. Superior St. Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com for more information. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.
Cole Porter Festival
Looking for fun, music and a connection to local history? Look no further, the Cole Porter Festival hits all the marks.
The annual Cole Porter Festival in downtown Peru began Thursday but the fun lasts until Sunday. The festival is set to honor Peru’s hometown Broadway composer with new events, including a battle of the bands competition.
The festival has countless events, from dinners to parties to workshops. Today there are several events including Jazz on the Square by Don Smith, 3-5 p.m., which is free. On Saturday, the Cole’s Cover Tune Contest is 9 p.m. to midnight, which is also free. The festival wraps up on Sunday with the Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m., free admission.
Other events may require a ticket purchase or reservations. Reservations for all the events may be made at the Miami County Museum, or by calling 765-473-9183 or going to Eventbrite. For a full list of events and prices, visit www.coleporterfestival.org.
Hoosier Shakespeare Festival
Don’t miss the opportunity to see Shakespeare until the night sky as the Hoosier Shakespeare Festival performs The Tempest and King Richard III in Kokomo this weekend.
The festival will perform Richard III tonight, The Tempest tomorrow, and Richard III again on Sunday. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. at Indiana University-Kokomo’s Earth Stage, 2300 S. Washington St., behind the main building. Admission is pay-what-you-will, allowing attendees to set their own prices. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.hoosiershakes.com for more information.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market
Shop for local food, handmade goods, and lots more to support the local community and get some great goodies.
The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets every Saturday through Sept. 25. If you can’t make it to the market, check out the Market Store & Cafe, 119 W. Sycamore St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Kokomo Country Palace Music Festival
Head out to the Kokomo Country Palace to jam out and have a good time this weekend.
Wade Hayes will headline, and the festival features Garland Rush, Aaron Sparling, Rodney Collins, T-Roy Losure, Eric Show and Kierstan Lanae.
The fun starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m. at Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St. Call 765-459-7996 or visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
