2021 Strawberry Festival
Downtown Kokomo will be all things strawberry today for the 2021 Strawberry Festival.
Every year, the festival brings in thousands of pounds of strawberries, nearly 400 gallons of ice cream, and more than 500 cans of whipped cream to make approximately 7,000 strawberry shortcakes in Courthouse Square. Needless to say, the popular festival is not one to miss. Shortcakes are $5 each and tickets can be purchased at the festival.
In addition, local organizations and businesses will be offering activities and wares throughout downtown. There will be facepainting by Sandra Villafana, The Coterie will offer strawberry burgers and themed drinks including strawberry beers, old fashioneds, lemon drops and porch kitties. Don’t forget to check out Dunk a Banker, presented by Community First Bank of Indiana, which will be raising money for the Carver Community Center. Dunkees include Paul Wyman, Mayor Tyler Moore, and members of the Kokomo Jackrabbits and Kokomo BobKats.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Courthouse Square, downtown Kokomo. Visit facebook.com/downtownkokomo or call 765-457-5301 for more information.
Kokomo Pride Drag Car Wash
Kokomo Pride is kicking off Pride Month with the 2nd annual Drag Queen Car Wash this weekend.
Bring out the whole family, a car and tip for the queens and watch Venus and friends perform for the crowds. Half of the parking lot will be dedicated to the car wash and the other half will have food trucks, live music, activities and more. An LGBT panel will follow the car wash from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St.
The car wash will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kokomo Municipal Stadium parking lot, 400 S. Union St. Visit kokomopride.lgbt for more information.
Shrine Club Comedy Benefit
Have a laugh for a good cause this weekend at the Shrine Clube Comedy Benefit.
The comedy show will showcase headliner Steve Sabo, of Toledo, Ohio, and feature Indianapolis comics David Brooks and Lexy Madrid. Sabo has been featured on HBO, SiriusXM and has authored two books. The event will benefit Kokomo Shrine Club.
The show will be 6 p.m. June 5 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. C.R. 00 NS. Tickets, which are on sale now, have options for the show, or dinner and the show. Tickets for the show are $15, dinner and a show are $25. Purchase tickets at kokomoshrinecomedy.eventbrite.com. Email danwestcomedy@gmail.com for more information. Learn more about the Kokomo Shrine Club at kokomoshrineclub.net.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Django Knight
The Riverwalk Concert Series returns this weekend for the 2021 season.
The kickoff concert is headlined by Django Knight, featuring FistFight. Django Knight is a trio including a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter from Indianapolis. This trio brings a heavy-hitting blues guitar vibe.
This free show will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Riverwalk Pavilion, behind Foxes Trail restaurant, 305 S. Main St., Kokomo. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
Renegade Monster Truck Tour
Don’t miss the Renegade Monster Truck Tour at Kokomo Speedway this weekend.
For the first time, the Renegades will invade the Kokomo Speedway. The truck tour features more than two hours of trick and donut competitions, racing, and a freestyle contest.
The event begins at 4 p.m. at Kokomo Speedway, 2455 Davis Road. Gates open at 4 p.m., fun zone and track party is 4-6:30 p.m., monster truck rides are 4-7 p.m, and engines fire at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited, purchase at www.monstersinkokomo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.