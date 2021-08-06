First Friday
If you scour the streets of downtown Kokomo today, you might be surprised at what you’ll find.
This month’s First Friday, “The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt,” invites participants to grab a map — or pull up the free “Kokomo, IN” mobile app, and see how many items they can knock off the list. The First Friday adventurers will use the maps to hunt for geo-caches and find hidden treasures at downtown businesses.
There will be live performances at the Rain Garden Plaza, at the corner of Main and Mulberry streets. Fingers and Sunshine will play from 6-7 p.m., and Bel and the Bad Wolves will play from 7-8 p.m.
Throughout downtown, there will be vendors, artists, food, and more. Many downtown businesses will offer discounts, coupons or treats as part of the hunt.
First Friday is 5:30-9 p.m. in downtown Kokomo. Find out more by visiting www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo.
Grissom Air Museum Warbird Cruise-In
The vehicles on display at Grissom Air Museum this weekend will put the old turtle wax job to shame at the annual Warbird Cruise-In.
The Cruise-In will feature hundreds of classic and captivating cars of all makes and models. They will be judged from five classes: pre-1954, 1954-79, 1980-99 and 2000 and newer, and a motorcycle class.
Don’t forget to see the airplanes and check out the museum’s indoor exhibit and gift shop. There will be food, a DJ, a 50/50 drawing, and more.
The Warbird Cruise-In begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grissom Air Museum, 1000 W. Hoosier Blvd., Peru. General admission is $5 for attendees ages 12 and older; free for children 11 and under. Vehicle registration costs $15 per vehicle, and begins at 7:30 a.m. Visit grissomairmuseum.com or call 765-689-8011.
The Flying Toasters at the Experience
Enjoy a complete evening of entertainment with dinner and The Flying Toasters in concert at The Experience, inside the Kokomo Country Club, this weekend. This total package event includes dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks and music.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the club, 1801 Country Club Drive, when the poolside opens for cocktails. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and The Flying Toasters will play 8-10:30 p.m. General admission is $75, and VIP tables are available. Visit www.theexperiencekokomo.com/concerts for more information.
2021 KPRD Family Movie Night: Mary Poppins
A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down, but there will be no need in order to have a family-friendly night that’s practically perfect in every way this weekend.
The 2021 Kokomo Parks and Recreation Dept. (KPRD) Family Movie Night will feature the classic “Mary Poppins.” The free movie showing begins at 9 p.m. Saturday in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. Attendees are advised to bring chairs, blankets and other seating, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 765-456-7275 for more information.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Huckleberry Funk
Get ready to jam to some funky tunes this weekend as Huckleberry Funk performs at the Riverwalk Concert Series.
Huckleberry Funk is a five-piece “high-powered funk, soul, and R&B band,” according to the event’s Facebook post. This free, all ages event will have local art, food and beer available for purchase.
The music will be 6-10 p.m. at the Riverwalk Pavilion behind The Foxes Trail restaurant, 305 S. Main St. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
