KOKOMO SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: JEEP JAM
Pull up in your Jeep for a good cause at the Kokomo Summer Concert Series this weekend.
The Kokomo Summer Concert Series featuring Nashville's Finest, sponsored by Kokomo Firefighters Local 396 and U.A.W. 685, will benefit Hoosier Burn Camp. Hoosier Burn Camp is a nonprofit organization that is committed to creating life-changing experiences for young people who have experienced physical and emotional trauma associated with a severe burn injury, according to the organization's website.
The Jeep Jam invites Jeep enthusiasts to drive up near the stage, with the best spots as first come, first serve. Tickets are $25 per Jeep to park in one of the 100 designated parking spots facing the stage. There will be live music from Nashville's Finest, which combines two Nashville bands with "established recording and touring musicians who have played with some of the world’s biggest acts," according to the Summer Concert Series' website. Kokomo native Craig Thurston will open the show. The afternoon will offer music, Jeeps, food trucks, a beer tent and lots of fun.
While the concert is free, donations will be accepted at the 396 booth near the stage. The fun begins at 4 p.m. Saturday in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., with music beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com for information on the concert, and www.hoosierburncamp.org to learn more and donate to Hoosier Burn Camp.
CURTAIN CALL THEATRE: THE LITTLE MERMAID
Be transported under the sea and become part of that world as the Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre for Children performs Disney's "The Little Mermaid."
The play will features children from the Kokomo area performing the play based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen story as well as the Disney movie. The show will feature music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and the book by Doug Wright.
Catch the show at 7 p.m. tonight or Saturday at Northwestern Auditorium, 3431 N. County Road 400 West. Enter through doors 38 or 16. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered online at www.kcctc.booktix.com or by calling 765-236-6522.
POOCHES AT THE POOL
There's nothing quite like a happy dog at play. Just add water and you'll find yourself with your pup at Kokomo Beach.
Dogs can take a dip at Kokomo Beach this Sunday during Pooches at the Pool, an annual event that makes a dog's dreams come true.
Pooches at the Pool is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 802 W. Park Ave. The event costs $5 per dog, with a limit of one dog per person. Water play is for pets only. Call 765-456-7275 for more information.
KPRD CREATURE FEATURE
Bring out the whole family to this month's KPRD Creature Feature: Squishy & Friends.
This interactive reptile show allows the public to interact and learn about lizards, snakes, spiders and more. The free shows are 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit https://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/creature_features.php or call 765-456-7275.
DAVEY AND THE MIDNIGHTS
Enjoy an evening rooted in the American songbook from the musical stylings of Davey and the Midnights this weekend.
Davey and the Midnights is an Indiana-California band that "can take you on a sonic journey through all realms of musical wonderment," according to the event's Facebook post. Davey and the Midnights will play at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor. Cover charge is $5. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
