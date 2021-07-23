Rhumfest
Local talent will show off their chops this weekend at Rhumfest, the annual concert that features students and instructors of Rhum Academy.
Dozens of musicians of all ages will take the stage during the event for a highlight reel of the kinds of music Rhum Academy students can produce. The music begins at 2 p.m with a 30-minute set from the Page Brothers, with five and ten minute sets showcasing the range of the students. At 7:30 p.m., The Spice Rack ft. Aaron Beard and Tim Edwards will play. Why Human is headlining the show from 8-9 p.m.
This free, family-friendly event will also have vendors, food trucks, and more. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable for the day-long event.
Rhumfest begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. The official lineup of musicians is available at www.facebook.com/rhumacademy. For more information, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Circus City Festival
The Circus City Festival wraps this weekend and it ends with a bang.
On Saturday, the last day of the festival, the Circus Parade will run through the streets of Peru. The parade, according to the festival’s website, is the only circus heritage parade in the U.S. Featuring authentic circus wagons, clowns, calliopes, wild animals, floats, and bands, the parade is the longest-running circus parade in the country, and the second largest parade in Indiana.
But the fun doesn’t end there. Enjoy the festival rides, food, games and more throughout downtown Peru. Plus, don’t forget to see the Peru Amateur Circus.
The final performances of the circus are 7 p.m. today, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at 154 N. Broadway, Peru. Tickets range $14-15. Visit perucircus.com/tickets or call 765-472-3918 for more information.
Cooking by the Book: Harry Potter style
If you’re a Potterhead, you don’t want to miss this month’s Cooking by the Book event by Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
This virtual demonstration by Stephanie Massouda from Petite Patisserie will teach attendees how to make the wizarding world’s classic treacle tart. The recipe comes from “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook.”
The demo begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday through a Zoom session. Register for a link by visiting www.khcpl.org.
Indiana Sprint Week
Head out to Kokomo Speedway to watch the rubber hit the road during Indiana Sprint Week.
Watch the USAC National Sprint Cars and Thunder Cars battle for the win this weekend. Gates open 3 p.m. Saturday, qualifying laps will be at 6:30 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $30, kids ages 12 and under are free. Pit pass tickets are $35 for all ages. Visit kokomospeedway.net or call 765-459-3877 for more information.
Studebakerfest
The first Studebakerfest, a free 3-on-3 tournament, grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, presented by The Stylish Gents, is a free family event featuring basketball, boxing, demo, kickball, and more. There will be a DJ, food, games, live performances and more.
Hoops begin at 10 a.m. at Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St. The fest begins at 11 a.m. behind the Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. For more information, call 765-863-1025, email jcleebarnett@gmail.com or send a message to www.facebook.com/jc.i.barnett.
