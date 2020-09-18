HEAD: I'm free fallin'
SUBHEAD: Summer Solstice-Fest features Free Fallin, Tom Petty Tribute Band
Enjoy a feel-good jam session with nostalgia this weekend with some of the greatest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
The Kokomo Summer Concert Series' Summer Solstice-Fest is featuring Free Fallin', a Tom Petty tribute band, on Saturday in Foster Park. Free Fallin' has toured the country for more than 12 years and played for thousands of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fans at festivals, fairs, venues and concerts, according to their website, freefallin.us. Their show, featuring Petty's biggest hits like "I Won't Back Down," "Last Dance with Mary Jane," "American Girl," "You Don't Know How It Feels" and "Learnin' to Fly."
The show includes instruments and costumes that "recreate the authentic experience of a live Tom Petty concert." Flannel Jane, a 90s cover band, will open for the tribute band.
The free concert will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. There will be food and drink vendors in the park. Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com for more information.
Touch-a-truck
Bring out the whole family this weekend to see police cars, fire trucks and more up close and personal at the Touch-a-Truck event.
During the free event, participants are able to see and touch vehicles up close including public safety vehicles like police cars, fire trucks along with various street department vehicles like a dump truck, bucket truck and a backhoe. Additionally, there will be a Trolley, MV1, and Spirit of Kokomo bus on display from the transportation department. The City of Kokomo is holding the event in conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
The Touch-a-Truck event will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the GM parking lot. There will be a sensory hour from 11 a.m. to noon with no lights or sounds. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. There will be adult-sized masks available and hand sanitizer stations at the event.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Gingerbeard Man
Rock at the Riverwalk Concert Series featuring Gingerbeard Man.
Gingerbeard Man, an instrumental jam-influenced progressive rock band, will take the stage at 9 p.m. Sami Soutar, a soulful pianist-songstress, will open at 6 p.m., Jay Elliot, singer-guitar player, will perform at 7 p.m., and Deray Boyd will perform funky hip-hop with live band at 8 p.m.
The free concert will be 6-10 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. There will be food, drinks and local vendors on site. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
Vintage Motorcycle Show
Go check out some beautiful bikes this weekend at the Vintage Motorcycle Show at Shearer Printing & Office Solutions.
The show will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Shearer Printing parking lot, 107 W. Markland Ave. Admission and bike registration is free. Judging is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards are at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 765-457-3274.
Kokomo Farmers Market
Don't forget to head to the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market this weekend to load up on locally-grown produce and products. While you're there, snag some apple and pumpkin delights.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets. A wide variety of farmers, bakers, chefs, artists, musicians, makers, creators, crafters and nonprofit organizations will be present, selling everything from fresh produce to baked goods.
For more information about the market, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.