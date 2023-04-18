“My claim to fame is I hired you.”
Herbert Miller said those words to Susan Sciame-Giesecke more than once.
It always made Sciame-Giesecke smile.
Miller was the dean of faculty at Indiana University Kokomo when Susan Sciame-Giesecke arrived on campus.
She’d go on to serve as IUK’s chancellor, but when she first started at IUK, she was a single woman in a new town.
Miller hosted an annual dinner for all IUK staff at his home the Saturday before classes started in the fall. He personally picked up Sciame-Giesecke. During the Great Blizzard of 1978, he checked on her every day.
“That’s the kind of guy he was,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “He was always here for me.”
It’s one of a long list of stories featuring Miller and his caring attitude.
Miller died April 2 at the age of 93. He was the first Black faculty member at IUK.
Miller taught at IUK for 40 years, teaching multiple foreign language classes and international business classes. He spoke nine different languages and was an advocate for international travel.
For many, Miller was a man one could turn to for advice and a listening ear.
Michael O’Hair was a young college administrator at Purdue Polytechnic when he met Miller in the early 1970s.
O’Hair, like plenty of others, found a mentor in Miller, and more importantly a friend.
With a background in applied engineering, O’Hair was a problem solver. The kind of guy to jump in tell someone what to do, how to solve the problem.
Miller turned him on to a different way of leading – listening.
“He taught me how to listen, and that is a very important skillset to develop as a college administrator,” O’Hair said. “If you don’t listen, you won’t get to the root of the problem.”
Miller led by example. Anytime O’Hair showed up to his office upset, Miller would slap a rubber skull on his desk that made a funny noise. It was hard to keep a straight face, especially around Miller who was known for his smile and chuckle.
Miller would then listen to what O’Hair had to say.
“He just had a personality — and that laugh — that put you at ease,” O’Hair said. “Not every administrator is like that.”
“He always made you feel special as a person,” Sciame-Giesecke added.
It’s what O’Hair calls servant leadership, a form of leading where one listens and helps others do their job. O’Hair said Miller told him “You manage things, not people.”
Miller enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating Butler University with a European language degree. He worked as an interpreter for the Air Force Intelligence Service in Germany and Austria.
He frequently traveled with his wife, Lillian. They were married for 56 years.
Miller gave more than $99,000 to IUK following his retirement to support international travel opportunities. He established an international travel scholarship at IUK in 2016.
“When you get out of wherever you are, you learn more about yourself and the world around you. The world is getting smaller and smaller, and students need to be ready to be part of it,” he said at the time.
Miller was known to invite international speakers to Rotary Club of Kokomo meetings to expose local people to new cultures.
“He challenged each and every one of us to accept others,” Sciame-Giesecke said.
Ruth Lawson saw Miller at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles every time she went, translating for someone getting their license or identification card.
“The outstanding thing about Herb was his graciousness,” Lawson said. “He was gracious and kind to everyone.”
Miller also used his membership in Rotary to support local causes. Lawson, founder of Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM), was invited to a Rotary meeting when the organization was just beginning.
She was able to promote the cause — unifying assistance ministries in the religious community to support the homeless.
“That was a tremendous help to those of us at the ground floor, just getting started,” Lawson said.
Miller received many awards in his lifetime, including the Sagamore of the Wabash in 2000 and IUK’s Distinguished Service Award in 1993. He was named a Kokomo Hometown Hero in 2005.
“He was an incredible person,” Lawson said.
