When Addy Turner competed in track and field at Kokomo High School, she said she remembers often looking toward the sidelines and searching for her coach.
He wasn’t hard to spot either, she told the Tribune.
Coach Dave Barnes was always the one in a rainbow-colored knit hat.
He wore it so the athletes could always pick him out of the crowd.
And for a generation of track and field athletes — like Turner — that knit hat became as iconic as the man himself.
So were the coach’s pep talks.
“Run with heart,” he’d say. “Relaxed is fast.”
When Turner went on to run track in college, she even wrote those phrases on the front of her track spikes so that a little piece of Barnes would always be with her.
Because that’s what coaches do. That’s what mentors do. They shape you and motivate you to never give up on yourself.
And their words of wisdom always echo through your mind, even if that person is no longer here to say them.
Last week, Barnes — who had spent over 30 years in education and was the active director of communications for the Kokomo School Corporation — passed away after a brief illness.
And for Turner, news of Barnes’ death hit like a ton of bricks.
Turner’s mother was Barnes’ assistant track and field coach at KHS for several years, and Turner said she remembers being around Barnes as far back as she can remember.
“He was like a grandpa to me,” she said. “And my mom always kind of used Dave as my moral compass. If I had a decision that I needed to make, if it was questionable, she’d say, ‘Well what would Coach think of that?’ So he was kind of a guiding factor for me growing up.”
The two were so close in fact that Barnes — who has four sons — often referred to Turner as his “bonus daughter” and treated her 7-month-old daughter like another one of his grandchildren.
“He’s kind of always been that person for me,” Turner said. “He could meet you on any level, as a student, an athlete, a friend or a colleague. He always had the words, and he could just relate to what anyone was going through. He always had a story to share too. He was such a good listener, and he made everyone feel like they were important in his life.”
A couple years ago, Turner was able to work alongside Barnes as his assistant in KSC’s communications department, a position that Turner called a “privilege.”
“That allowed us to get even closer, and it was great because I’d get to spend eight hours a day with him, or more like 10 hours a day because he worked so much,” she laughed.
Like Turner, Dean Hockney said he has also been impacted over the years by Barnes’ friendship and generosity.
Hockney is the Director of Transportation and Sports Information Director for KSC, and he said he first met Barnes when Barnes was working as a Tribune sports writer around the late-1980s.
The pair seemed to hit it off right from the start too.
“Dave, he was just one of the good guys,” Hockney said. “He was always in it for the kids, whether it was through his writing, his coaching or his teaching. Everybody liked Dave too. I can’t find anybody who didn’t like Dave Barnes. … And I knew if Dave Barnes said it, it was gold. He wouldn’t beat around the bush. I hope he’s remembered as one of the good guys, one of the guys that actually cared for our community and our students.”
And though his death last week was unexpected, those interviewed said Barnes’ legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
“Everybody that knew Dave knew that he never told people goodbye,” Turner said. “He always just told them to take care. He signed his emails that way, when you got off the phone with him, whatever. That was his thing. And that was the last thing I was able to say to him at the hospital.
“And I think the thing that keeps me from constantly crying right now is that I know he’s not gone,” she added. “He’s still around and here with the rest of us. He might not physically be here anymore, but his spirit still is. And I will still talk to him a lot and ask for guidance. I’ll just have to learn to listen differently now for the answers.”
