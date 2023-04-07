Teryn Renbarger could make more money working in a medical facility.
As a licensed speech language pathologist, she is trained to work in a variety of settings including nursing homes and hospitals. Patients include stroke victims and those exhibiting dementia.
Instead, she works with kids at Blair Pointe Elementary School in Peru. Renbarger switched to working in schools. This is her sixth year.
She prefers the school setting. It’s a rewarding job.
“You’re giving kids communication skills they’ll have for the rest of their lives,” Renbarger said.
Michelle Rush worked in a hospital and liked it, but she also prefers the school setting.
“It can be really emotional,” she said of the job. “Here at school, children are happy to be here.”
“I think we see more progress here,” added Kati Pohlman, a speech language pathologist assistant.
Rush and Pohlman, along with speech language pathologist Melissa McBee, make up the speech therapy team at Northwestern School Corporation.
A speech language therapist, or SLP, is a required position for schools. SLPs work with students on a variety of language, speech and communication skills.
That might be helping a student correctly pronounce the “R” sound or how to use a greeting properly. For non-verbal students, SLPs help them communicate in other ways, usually with a device or sign language.
At Blair Pointe, Renbarger works with many kids who are developing the “R,” “L” and “S” sounds.
Renbarger uses a multi-sensory approach to get the right pronunciation to click with students.
This might be making things with putty that start with the letter R, drawing things that start with the letter or hiding items in rice that have the R sound.
“It gets it ingrained in their brain when you use all the senses,” Renbarger said.
Northwestern’s SLPs make sure their students hear what a proper “R” sounds like.
“If they can’t hear the difference, they’re not going to be able to correct it,” Pohlman said.
Renbarger will record her students and have them listen back.
“I’m teaching them a lot of awareness so they can correct themselves,” she said.
“R,” “L” and “S” are considered later-developing sounds.
“With a lot of kids, it doesn’t develop at an age-appropriate time,” McBee said. “It can be any sound, but ‘R’ is most common.”
Speech language therapy is part of a student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP). Some students need more hours with a speech therapist. Others only need a few and they’re on their way. Some students will see an SLP regularly for the extent they’re in school.
An IEP emphasizes individualization. There is a lot of one-on-one work and small group work.
“We all have to do things differently to get them to say the sound correctly,” McBee said.
Trouble pronouncing a sound might be an articulation delay. This is different than a language issue where a student might have trouble processing information or expressing themselves.
This also in the realm of speech therapy.
Northwestern SLPs use stories to introduce a language skill, such as asking questions or using manners. They’ll then practice the skill with the student.
Students are also encouraged to work on those skills in a classroom setting. Teachers are queued in on it, too. Parents sign off on therapy services.
This could look like asking someone a question twice a week or walking into the office and greeting people appropriately.
Language skills Renbarger works with students on including communicating wants and needs, helping them advocate for themselves and learning social rules.
At Northwestern, social language issues are most common at the high school level, though there’s a higher caseload in the elementary levels.
And it has only increased since the pandemic. The SLPs interviewed for this story all said they’ve seen more students needing services, especially preschool through first grade age.
“Because people were masked, they weren’t exposed to a lot of communication,” Rush said.
If families avoided or couldn’t get their child a routine checkup during the pandemic, speech issues might have gone unnoticed.
Speech therapy is incorporating social-emotional learning aspects into services due to the number of kids experiencing trauma.
Renbarger works with students on regulating their emotions. She also sees many students whose basic needs are not met.
“They can’t learn when they’re in flight or fight,” she said. “The most challenging thing for me is what kids go through.”
Speech language pathology students are also being taught to recognize trauma and the lived experiences of students.
This is the case at Purdue University. Chenell Loudermill, director of clinical education for Speech-Language Pathology at Purdue said being aware of trauma and life experiences has always been part of the program, but educators are bringing more awareness to it, given recent developments.
“Those are all things we have to consider where we’re providing services,” Loudermill said. “Those types of things have increased.”
Renbarger emphasizes compassion and making a personal connection with her students. Creating a space where its okay to be vulnerable ensures a therapist and child can make progress.
“You gotta figure out what makes each of them tick,” Renbarger said. “If I can connect with them at a heart level, I got them.”
The relationships and breakthroughs hint at why some speech pathologists opt for a school setting.
“When you have a kid make an ‘R’ sound for the first time, it’s a party,” Pohlman said.
Pohlman has been at Northwestern for a decade. McBee and Rush have been mainstays for eight years each.
“We have kids come in here every morning and give us hugs; I love that,” Rush said. “I think (when) you develop relationships with students you want to stick around.”
