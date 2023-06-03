Select band students from area high schools marched in the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade last weekend with the Indiana All Star Marching Band.
Students represented Eastern, Kokomo, Taylor and Tipton high schools.
Eastern students included Alli DeYoung, Liam Miller, Hannah Bailey, Alexandra Adams, Jack Crose.
Kokomo High School students were Karlee Bates, Makayla Colescott, Lydea Groves, Jolee Pregno and Lilly Roberts.
Representing Taylor High School were Chloey Johnson, Trevion Taylor, Alexis DeBard, William Howard, Alanis Calvert, Abigail Bentley, Layton Shimer and Casey Tobey.
Tipton High School students were Jenna Stamps, Alex Tebbe, Faye Deckard and Cheyenne Jones.
Peru schools hosting summer reading program
Peru Community Schools is hosting a summer reading program beginning Monday.
Miami County children in preschool through sixth grade can check out books at the Peru administration office, 35 W. Third St. By reading, they can accumulate up to 10 points a week. At the end of the program, students with 70 or more points are entered to win prizes.
The program runs through July 21. Books can be checked out 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
IUK hires esports coach from Western
Western High School's Nick Liegey will lead Indiana University Kokomo's newest sport — esports.
The college announced earlier this year that it was adding esports as its 15th sport and first co-ed sport.
Liegey a teacher at Western High School, also oversaw the school's esports team.
Kokomo Men of Note name scholarship recipient
Seth Baker, a graduating senior at Western High School, received this year's Raman C. Briggs "Keep America Singing" scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded by the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Harmony Chorus. Worth $1,000, the scholarship will go toward Baker's tuition at Taylor University.
The scholarship is named in honor of the Kokomo Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society's founder and former music director Ray Briggs. It is offered annually to any graduating senior from a Howard County high school and surrounding areas who is planning to study music in college.
Upcoming school board meetings
Kokomo School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
