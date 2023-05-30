Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer a qualified medication aide insulin administration class June 15 and 22.
Classroom instruction is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 with a practice test from 9 to 11 a.m. June 22.
A state exam testing date will be determined later.
QMAs can administer insulin to specific patients in licensed health facilities.
The course will instruct QMAs in the roles and responsibilities of insulin administration. Ivy Tech is an approved Indiana State Department of Health Qualified Medication Aide training program location.
The fee to take the class is $200. Students must provide a copy of their valid QMA certification as well as provide a state-issued identification card and driver’s license.
Prior to insulin administration, the individual must currently be on a QMA registry or have completed the QMA 100-hour training and successfully completed a QMA Insulin Administration course like the one Ivy Tech is offering.
To register for the QMA insulin administration class or for more information, please contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
DYW accepting applications
The Distinguished Young Women of Howard County program is accepting applicants through June 12.
The scholarship program is for Howard County girls graduating in 2024. Girls who participate in the program develop public speaking and interview skills.
The program awarded $10,000 in scholarships last year.
For more information and to apply, visit www.distinguishedyw.org, look for Distinguished Young Women of Howard County on Facebook, or email Howard@DistinguishedYW.org.
Upcoming school board meetings
Kokomo School Board will meet for a work session at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
The board will discuss agenda items for its June 5 meeting. No action will be taken.
