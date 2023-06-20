Seven Howard County high school graduating seniors received $1,000 scholarships from the Kokomo Golden K Kiwanis Club.
Scholarship recipients were: Rebecca Arvay (Kokomo High School), Sophia G. F. Justice (KHS), Allison De Young (Eastern High School) Indiana Foundation Winner, Edwin Leong (Western High School), Jocelyn Smith (Northwestern High School), Lauren Lesko (NHS) and Miranda Saldana (Taylor High School).
Winners are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service, work and need for financial assistance.
Scholarships are awarded by the Kiwanis club yearly. There were 47 applications this year.
Tipton schools to spend $1.4M on new buses
TIPTON — Tipton Community School Corporation will use a $1.4 million general obligation bond to purchase 12 new school buses.
Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze said the purchase will not impact the tax rate.
A general obligation bond (GO) is a financing method used by schools to cover certain expenses and projects. A bond is a form of debt.
A GO bond is less time consuming than other financing methods and are often done when a school corporation has paid off other debt.
Schools are limited on how much in general obligation bond debt they can take on. That threshold is the either 1% of gross assessed value within a school district or the max levy growth quotient, a figure determined by the Department of Local Government Finance, which ever one is lower.
The impact to the tax rate is expected to be nil due to rising assessed property values. Glaze said as long as AV remains steady or increases there will not be an impact on taxpayers.
Tipton MS principal, band director resign
TIPTON — Tipton Community School Corporation is looking for a new middle school principal and band director.
The Tipton School Board accepted the resignations of Melissa Kikta, middle school principal, and Matt Skiba, band director, Tuesday.
Kikta had been with the school district for four years. Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze said Kikta left to take a teaching job at Hamilton Heights Middle School.
Solidarity hosting Northwestern car wash
The Northwestern High School football team will have a car wash Saturday at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.
The car wash will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Washes are $10 each. The Northwestern athletic boosters will also accept tips. Money raised will go toward new football equipment.
The credit union is located at 214 N. Dixon Road.
School board meetings this week
The Tri-Central School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Administration Office, 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
The Western School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 2600 S. 600 West, Russiaville.
The Peru School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the administrative office, 401 N. Broadway St., Peru. This is a date change due to the Juneteenth federal holiday.
Bona Vista re-ups level Paths to Quality rating
Bona Vista's Early Childhood Program maintained its Level Four Paths to Quality rating following an audit.
Paths to Quality is an Indiana state rating system that assesses the quality of a early childhood programs.
Level Four is the highest rating a program can receive and denotes a program that is nationally accredited. Bona Vista's program is one of four in Kokomo to receive a Level Four rating.
For more information on Bona Vista's Early Childhood Program, call 765-457-8273.
Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps to host free show in Tipton
TIPTON — Casper, Wyoming-based Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps will perform a free community performance at 7 p.m. June 27 at Tipton Community School Corporation.
It's a token of appreciation from the drum and bugle corps that has used Tipton school facilities as a practice site for the last few weeks.
Former Tipton band director Matt Skiba helped bring the Troopers to Tipton after its practice site in Wyoming underwent construction.
Members of the corps are from 30 states plus England, Netherlands, Japan and Canada.
Following the free show, the group will embark on a multi-state tour. The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps is one of the 13 founding members of Drum Corps International.
Purdue Global to accept Ivy Tech credits, degrees
Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College announced a new partnership last week that will allow Ivy Tech students to transfer their credits and degrees to Purdue.
Purdue Global is an online university.
Under the new partnership, the online university will count Ivy Tech credits and associate degrees toward a Purdue Global bachelor's degree.
Ivy Tech students who complete an associate degree with the intention of transferring to Purdue Global will receive a scholarship.
During the past year, both schools have strengthened the partnership by developing pathways and stackable credentials, establishing a dedicated Ivy Tech transfer team, surveying transfer students to better determine their educational needs, providing guaranteed admissions and more.
Ivy Tech career services to be discussed June 27
Ivy Tech Kokomo will host an informational session about its career development services from 9 to 11 a.m. June 27.
Ivy Tech's Career Link programs provides a variety of talent connection opportunities and employee training for employers.
For more information about how to register, go to ivytech.edu/tuesdays or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information on Ivy+ Career Link, contact Loman at kloman@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5495.
