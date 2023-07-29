Applications for the 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship are available through the Community Foundation of Howard County.
Two scholarships will be awarded to Howard County seniors.
Scholarships covers full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading at any eligible Indiana public or private college or university.
Applications are open to Howard County seniors who:
• graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024;
• intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and
• meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit cfhoward.org for complete information regarding Howard County’s application criteria.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Howard County and apply for this scholarship by visiting the community foundation’s website. Applications must be completed and submitted by Sept. 7.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: academic achievement, activities in and out of school, potential for success and financial need.
Preference will be given to first-generation college students. Two finalists will be nominated by the Community Foundation of Howard County, and their names will be submitted to the Independent College of Indiana for final selection of the recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.
Marching Wildkats open season on high note
The Kokomo High School Marching Wildkats band turned in a first-place performance during its first competition of the season last weekend in Muncie.
The KHS band won its first state championship last summer.
Famous Cuts Barbershop hosting back-to-school event Sunday
Famous Cuts Barbershop will have a cookout and back-to-school haircut specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
A barbershop quartet will sing from 1 to 2 p.m.
Famous Cuts is at 2032 S. Elizabeth St., Kokomo.
Tipton to host ribbon cutting for greenhouse
The public is invited to view Tipton Community School Corporation’s new greenhouse, during a ribbon cutting event Aug. 8.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Tipton school campus.
The 3,000-square-foot Total Seed Production Greenhouse opened to students in November. With a number of different growing tables, the temperature-controlled facility will allow students to see the growing process up close from seed to full-grown plants and everything in between.
