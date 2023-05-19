Maconaquah Band Director James Byrn is in the running for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award.
Byrn is among 212 quarterfinalists for the award that recognizes educators who make a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.
Byrn, who is in his fourth year at Maconaquah, has led the marching band to back-to-back state titles and was named the Indiana Music Education Association's Outstanding High School Educator in 2021.
Kokomo native and Noblesville High School Jazz Band Director Bethany Robinson was a finalist for the 2022 Grammy award.
School board meetings this week
Tri-Central School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Administration Office, 4774 N. 200 West, Sharpsville.
Maconaquah School Board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the administration building, 7932 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Upcoming eclipses to be discussed at IUK Observatory
The April 2024 total solar eclipse and a partial eclipse happening this October will be items of discussion at an open house Sunday at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory.
The open house begins at 8 p.m. with Patrick Motl, physics professor, talking about the total solar eclipse which will travel from Mexico through the United States and into Canada.
A total solar eclipse happens when the moon lines up with the earth and blocks the sun’s radiant light, which casts a shadow on Earth. Kokomo is on the northern limit of the path of totality.
The eclipse is expected to be the largest tourist even in Indiana history, brining thousands of people to the Hoosier state.
Motl will also discuss an annular solar eclipse that will cross North, Central, and South America on Oct. 14.
An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a “ring of fire” effect in the sky.
After the presentation, stargazers may be able to view the crescent moon, Mars, Venus and the spring constellations through the Observatory’s two telescopes.
Viewing will continue until 10 p.m.
The open house is a free event.
KHS esports team wins state title
The Kokomo High School esports team had both an individual state champion and team championship at the Indiana High School Esports Network Chess State Finals.
Sergio del Bosque Lopez won the individual Chess State Championship in April. In March, Lopez, along with Lewis Matson Morre, Jacson Cruea, Gavin Petty and Sean Kursinsky won the state championship.
Kokomo High School team finished the season with 26 top 10 finishes and an overall match record of 146-10-128.
KHS JAG students win regional conference
Kokomo High School Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) won the Regional Career Development Conference, advancing to the Indiana State Career Development Competition.
At state, JAG students won first place in individual events, which included Outstanding Senior, Entrepreneurship, Writing Skills, Financial Literacy, and Brochure; while also earning third place in the JAG Brochure Chapter event.
Participants included: Pluto Mund, Adriannah Dyer, Jamauryionne Carson, Jordan Johnson and Amelia Santos.
JAG is a state-based, national non-profit organization dedicated to reconnecting students academically by helping them overcome barriers to graduation and reach economic and academic success.
KACC students compete in CNA competition
Kokomo Area Career Center (KACC) Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) members and Kokomo High School students Sophia Justice and Sally Hammac competed at the 2023 HOSA State Leadership Conference.
Justice earned fourth place in the Certified Nursing Assistant state competition. She will participate in HOSA's International Leadership Conference.
HOSA, now known as Future Health Professionals, is an international career and technical student organization endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education.
Tipton FFA competes in livestock event
Tipton middle and high school students in Future Farmers of America competed in the Area VIII Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event, where they ranked breeds of livestock.
Competing team members include: Kinsey Nunemacher, Macy Nunemacher, Lillian Cloud, Maggie Cline, Dylan Achenbach, Darci Dunn, RL Eisman, Ali Sottong, Kenzie Plake, Kenzie Larson and Evelyn Harris.
The middle school FFA team consisting of Macy Nunemacher, Kinsey Nunemacher, and Robert Eisman placed second in the Non Reasons division. Individually, Robert Eisman placed fourth.
In the Reasons division, the team consisting of Kenzie Plake, Kenzie Larson, Ali Sottong and Evelyn Harris placed second. Individually, Ali Sottong placed fourth. The team consisting of Lillian Cloud, Dylan Achenbach, Maggie Cline, and Darci Dunn placed 14th.
The Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event allows students to rank breeding and market classes of beef, goats, sheep and swine. Participants make accurate and logical observations of livestock, decide on the desirable traits in marketing and breeding livestock, and give oral reasons to back up their decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.