Western High School graduates Ben Granfield and Keona Smith were named the 2023 Russiaville Lions Club scholarship winners.
The $1,000 scholarships are given each year to two to three Western grads in memory of past Russiaville Lions members and community leaders.
Both Granfield and Smith plan to study at Purdue University.
Kokomo Kiwanis Club awards scholarships
Six area high schools seniors received $1,000 scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation.
Scholarship recipients were: Madilyn Brown, Lewis Cass; Caroline Long, Western (Girls’ Basketball Scholarship); Clayton Griswold, Northwestern; Edwin Leong, Western; Ava Cothern, Kokomo and Alli DeYoung, Eastern.
This week’s school board meetings
Eastern School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 221 W. Main St., Greentown.
Tipton School Board meets for a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room, 817 S. Main St., Tipton. A regular meeting follows at 6:30 p.m.
Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3750 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Retired teacher recognized for community service
Retired Northwestern High School science teacher Patricia Zeck was recognized by the Indiana Retired Teachers Association this week as an Outstanding Community Service Volunteer.
Zeck is one of 10 Indiana retired teachers to receive the honor.
Robert and Glenda Mann of Kokomo received honorable mentions for their community service.
Ivy Tech tuition expected to drop for most students
The Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees recently set tuition and fees for the next two school years.
Tuition and mandatory fees for 2023-24 will go from $2,318.25 per semester to $2,455.76 for 23-24 and $2,577.11 for 2024-25.
Ivy Tech uses a banded tuition structure, which means students enrolling in 12 or more credit hours pay the same tuition regardless of the number of credits in which they enroll. This structure encourages students to graduate faster, improve their academic performance, and reduce the overall cost of their education.
Ivy Tech is changing the structure of two fees to be incorporated into the tuition rate for 2023-24; those include a $75 per semester mandatory technology fee and a $20 per credit hour distance education fee for select modalities including classes taught through IvyOnline. Students will no longer be charged separate fees for these.
For the 2023-24 academic year, students will pay $17 per credit hour for all textbooks and the cost will be reduced to $16.50 in the following year. This model will save Ivy Tech students more than $17 million dollars annually in textbook costs.
A news release said tuition and fees should be lower for about two-thirds of the community college’s students.
Essential skills manager class offered by IT Kokomo
Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer a one-day training course to prepare people for supervisory positions in the workplace June 27.
The focus of this class is to provide a foundational base of skills for all managers using research-based best practices. The course exposes and trains supervisors to develop the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to successfully manage others.
In-class work includes identifying ways to decrease the escalation of problems or issues supervisors may have while providing tools to better utilize a strengths-based leadership approach to understand preferences in communication and conflict management. Supervisors will learn to diagnose situations and identify appropriate leadership styles and strategies using the Situational Leadership model.
The class is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The $155 fee includes class materials and a 45-minute working lunch is provided.
To register for the class or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers, program manager for Ivy+ Career Link at Ivy Tech Kokomo, at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.
Tipton HS grad among Co-Alliance scholarship recipients
Tipton High School graduate Sophia Walker was among 24 students who received a $1,000 scholarship from Co-Alliance, a farmer-owned co-op.
Scholarships go to graduating high school seniors with an interest in agriculture and are involved in their community. Co-Alliance has awarded scholarships for the past 16 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.