First Lt. Blake Dahl wasn’t expecting a big celebration when he returned home last month from a year-long deployment in Kuwait with the Army National Guard.
But that’s just what he got on Thursday when he arrived in Kokomo, where his sisters organized a surprise parade in front of their parents’ house to welcome Dahl home and thank him for his service.
The 36-year-old Kokomo native arrived back in the U.S. in early April and spent two weeks in Fort Hood, Texas, where he was quarantined to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19. That’s where his superiors informed the unit they wouldn’t be getting a big welcome-home celebration because of the virus outbreak.
“I think a lot of people were bummed, especially those on their first deployments,” Dahl said. “But I felt better knowing that I wouldn’t be coming home and giving the coronavirus to my family. Even though we didn’t get a big celebration with a lot of people, I was still OK with it.”
Dahl still wasn’t expecting a big celebration when he flew into Indianapolis on Thursday, where his sister picked him up and drove him to their parents’ house in Kokomo.
But just after 6 p.m., Dahl was told to go outside to look at something in the yard. That’s when he saw a police car pull around the corner, followed by 21 vehicles packed with family and friends waving flags, holding signs and welcoming him home.
“I stepped out and said, ‘What’s going on here?’” Dahl said. “Then I saw the police car and a parade and streamers and I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is for me.’ It was great. It put a big smile on my face. I was definitely surprised.”
And that’s just what his sisters, Christina Jenkins and Kristin Arnold, had planned.
The two learned last week that their brother would be coming back to Indiana, and immediately decided to throw him a surprise parade.
“We wanted to do something special for him,” Arnold said. “It was a no-brainer. If it wasn’t for the virus, we would have had a big party for him, but since we couldn’t that, we wanted to do something special.”
The two put out a call on Facebook to their family and friends to meet at Jackson Morrow Park so they could all carpool past their parents’ house, where Dahl is staying for a couple of weeks.
Jenkins said they didn’t think they’d get a big response because of the virus outbreak. But by 6 p.m., the parking lot at Jackson Morrow was packed with people. She said family and friends from as far away as Chicago, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis all made the drive to participate in the 10-minute long parade.
Neighbors also joined in the celebration by putting signs and flags in their yards so Dahl could see them when he walked outside.
“It was a great turnout from everybody,” Jenkins said. “We just wanted him to know that he was missed. With everything going on right now, we wanted him to know how much he’s loved. The world is sad right now, so to see 21 cars come out was amazing to show him that love and support.”
And, Dahl said, he felt that love as the cars filled with his friends and family drove past, honking and blaring music and waving at him.
But Dahl had his own surprises up his sleeve. Earlier in the day, he stunned his daughter and mom, who didn’t know he was returning to Indiana on Thursday.
Dahl said he wanted to surprise his daughter at school, but since the schools are closed, he surprised her at his parents’ house.
“She had to do a double take because she couldn’t believe it was me,” he said. “Once she processed in her brain who it was, she ran right to me.”
Pam Tiedeman, his mom, said she ended up in tears when she saw her son standing in front of her after a year away.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I had tears of joy after not seeing him for so long and knowing he was home safe. It was awesome.”
Dahl graduated from Kokomo High School. Today, he works as an attorney in Valparaiso, mostly practicing criminal defense, corporate law and taking on civil rights cases. He said he often travels to Kokomo to take on cases as well.
Dahl joined the Army National Guard about seven years ago. His time in Kuwait marked his first overseas deployment, where he served with the 38th Infantry Division in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Dahl served as the aide-de-camp to Task Force Spartan’s deputy commanding general of support.
He said serving overseas was an amazing experience. And to come home and have a surprise parade in his honor was the cherry on top of all of it.
“I’m glad to be home,” Dahl said.
