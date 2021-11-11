The Frozen Sandlot ice skating rink is set to kick back into full swing this year at Kokomo Municipal Stadium following last year’s COVID restrictions that kept crowds to a minimum.
Bridges Outreach and the city of Kokomo are partnering to bring back the rink for its fourth season. The rink will open Nov. 26 for seven weeks, with 30 days set for public skating.
The rink will also be available on certain days to be rented to groups, including schools, Christmas parties, business groups or birthday celebrations. Heated suites at the stadium are also available for rental.
Tickets cost $7 and give patrons access to the rink for the whole day. Skaters can leave and come back without any issues. Tickets are $5 for those who bring their own skates, as well as for spectators who just want to watch.
Bridges Outreach CEO Travis Taflinger said the nonprofit retains the money made from its operation of The Frozen Sandlot, and the rink provides a great way to employ old students and support the community, he said.
Bridges serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring, after-school programs and mentorships and provides job and training opportunities.
Taflinger said the skating rink has become a community staple in the last four years and has drawn people from as far away as Maine.
“Ice skating brings back a lot of great memories for adults in our community and it is a great experience for their children,” he said in a release. “We love providing this family friendly service to North Central Indiana.”
The Frozen Sandlot saw a sharp drop in attendance last season, when COVID restrictions limited the number of skaters to 50 and no season passes were sold.
Attendance sat at 5,500 last season, compared to 7,600 the year before. In The Frozen Sandlot’s inaugural 2018-19 season, the ice rink saw 11,700 skaters.
For more information about The Frozen Sandlot, visit www.thefrozensandlot.com. For more info on planning an event, contact Sarah Ross at sarah@bridgesoutreach.com or by calling 765-452-5723.
