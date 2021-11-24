A new partnership aims to give domestic violence survivors skills needed to establish independence as they leave abusive relationships.
The Family Service Association is working with United State of Women Kokomo to offer life skills coaching for women at the domestic violence shelter. Joining them is Kalena James, owner of LCR Coaching. The local business offers leadership coaching for small businesses.
James will work with the women at the shelter individually as their life skills coach. The goal is to give women the skills they need to live independently, such as financial literacy.
James said economic abuse is prevalent in almost every instance of domestic violence.
Examples include not having control over one’s own bank account, if they have one at all; credit cards in one’s name, despite never signing for them; and having an imposed spending limit, such as an allowance.
James said economic abuse becomes even more exacerbated if the victim is illiterate.
Without financial freedom, a victim is less likely to leave an abusive relationship. James said it takes an average of seven attempts before they leave for good.
“If you don’t own your power, everyone else does,” she said.
And that’s what she’s hoping to help give back to the women at the shelter — their own power.
FSA Executive Director Tracy Martino said women will learn how to pay bills, set up a bank account and apply for a credit card, among other skills that work toward independence.
“The education piece, no one can take that from you,” she said.
Self-confidence is key. James said that as a life coach, she will work alongside the women and help reframe their perspective, especially challenging their fear.
“That’s the one thing that will draw them back, when they don’t feel confident to do it on their own financially,” she said.
Fear in this case is what holds a survivor back and why. It’s here where James can help them determine their next step and achievable goals.
“Fear will give you a small choice if you’re adamant about moving,” she said.
Setting attainable goals helps build momentum. One small achievement can snowball into another, building self-confidence and self-esteem.
James said she will also help connect women to resources in the community, such as for employment. Networking is important, she said, as survivors might not have community connections if their partner has isolated them.
The partnership is up and running after experiencing pandemic-related delays. Women at the shelter were treated to a shopping and spa day, in addition to lunch that featured guest speakers as a sort of kickoff event. Martino said it was well received.
“They were so excited that they learned new things and pampered so nicely,” she said. “This was a great experience for all, and we didn’t want it to stop there.”
Those in need can reach FSA’s domestic violence hotline at 765-868-3154.
