Fuel Church will host a Thanksgiving Outreach program Nov. 19 with free food for Kokomo-area families in need.
Boxes containing assorted food items will be handed out beginning at 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2021 E. Markland Ave., in Kokomo. Pick-up will be drive-thru style, with volunteers placing food boxes in car trunks and back seats so families will not have to leave their cars.
This event is first come first serve, and there is a limit of one box per family. Families must be present to receive their box. For those interested, the church will also be offering prayer to families after receiving their food boxes. For more information, call the church at 765-456-3926.
