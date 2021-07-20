SHARPSVILLE — Workers at Functional Devices are set to vote on forming a union, saying they want a contract with the company that brings fair wages, better benefits and workplace safety.
Employees will vote July 28 on whether to unionize, according to Matt Jarvis, president of UAW Local 685, which represents the Stellantis plants in Kokomo and Tipton.
Functional Devices makes sensors, transformers and power controls for industries like HVAC, energy savings and building controls. It was founded in 1969 and is the seventh largest employer in Tipton County, according to data provided to the state.
At least 30% of workers at the plant have already signed cards or a petition saying they want a union, which allowed the National Labor Relations Board to organize a union election.
If 50% of workers vote in favor, the NLRB will certify the union as workers’ representative for collective bargaining. If approved, workers would become members of the UAW.
Workers began looking into unionizing earlier this year, when UAW officials came at least twice to talk to employees about the process and show support for their effort.
Debra Dunlap, a general assembly production worker at the company, said she supports the effort to unionize so that “everyone has a voice.”
“Our employees don’t want to be treated like they are minor league players,” she said in an email. “We should all be treated equally. The union could bring fair wages and better benefits. We aren’t asking for the moon. We just want a voice and treated with respect.”
Ethan Wallsmith, shipping clerk at the company, said management already has contracts with several other companies and customers, but they refuse to do the same with “the hard workers who make their products.”
“I really look forward to sitting at the table with our bosses as equals and negotiating a fair contract that works for everyone,” he said in an email.
But Functional Devices President Mark Fernanes said a union isn’t necessary at the facility, and the company already provides employees with competitive wages and benefits in a positive work environment.
“As the President of Functional Devices, I care deeply about the employees and do not believe we need a third party between ourselves and our employees,” he said in a statement.
UAW 2B District Director Wayne Blanchard said workers want to unionize in part because they feel like management isn’t listening to their concerns anymore.
“Since the new leadership has come into the facility, employees no longer feel valued or heard when it comes to benefits, wages, health and safety and true partnership,” he said in an email. “For many years, these workers have tried it Functionals’ way, but now it’s time for them to have a seat at the table to help decide what is best for all of the workers.”
Employees have now asked members of UAW Local 685 to come and stand outside the plant the morning of the July 28 vote, as well as the day before, to show solidarity and support. Jarvis said they’re asking for between 100 and 150 volunteers to line the exit and parking lot.
UAW Local 685 Vice President Chris Steward said if employees vote to form a union, it will go a long way in improving the workplace, and Local 685 will be there to support them.
“We’re here to help,” he said in a video. “Anything you guys need at all, we’re going to help support that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.