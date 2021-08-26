SHARPSVILLE — Workers at Functional Devices voted against forming a union, bringing an end to a monthslong push by some employees to join the United Auto Workers.
The vote, which was conducted by mail-in ballots sent to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), ended with 60 workers voting no, and 37 voting yes.
The vote was originally scheduled to happen on-site at the facility on June 28, but the NLRB switched to mail-in ballots at the last minute due to the local uptick in COVID-19 cases. Those ballots were counted Wednesday.
Employees in favor of unionizing started looking into the process earlier this year, when they invited UAW officials at least twice to talk to employees about the process and show support for their effort.
At least 30% of workers at the plant ended up signing cards or a petition saying they wanted a union, which allowed the NLRB to organize an election. Fifty percent of employees needed to vote yes to certify the UAW as the workers’ representative for collective bargaining.
Workers in favor of the union said they wanted a contract with the company that brings fair wages, better benefits and workplace safety.
Functional Devices President Mark Fernanes previously said a union isn’t necessary at the facility, and the company already provides employees with competitive wages and benefits in a positive work environment.
“As the President of Functional Devices, I care deeply about the employees and do not believe we need a third party between ourselves and our employees,” he said in a statement.
UAW 2B District Director Wayne Blanchard said workers wanted to unionize in part because they feel like management isn’t listening to their concerns anymore.
“Since the new leadership has come into the facility, employees no longer feel valued or heard when it comes to benefits, wages, health and safety and true partnership,” he said in an email.
Functional Devices makes sensors, transformers and power controls for industries like HVAC, energy savings and building controls. It was founded in 1969 and is the seventh largest employer in Tipton County, according to data provided to the state.
